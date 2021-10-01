Jorge Ferencz, Innovative Theater Director, Dies at 74

George Ferrenz, a director who was a fixture at theaters known for experimental work such as La Mama Etsy in Manhattan, died on September 14 in Brooklyn. He was 74 years old.

His family told that the reason for this was a cardiac arrest.

Mr. Ferenz (pronounced FAIR-ent) pieces directed by unknown people as well as eponymous writers such as Sam Shepard, Amiri Baraka and Mac Wellman. One feature was giving startling new interpretations to previously staged works, both classic and contemporary. Another unusual way was communicating productions with music; He collaborated several times with jazz drummer Max Roach.

Mr. Ferenz first gained attention in the New York theater world as the founder and co-artistic director of the Impossible Ragtime Theater, better known as IRT, which produced a wide range of productions in small venues in the mid-1970s. series presented. His 1976 staging of Eugene O’Neill’s play “The Hairy Ape” in 1922 gave that work a visceral immediacy.

“The main reason for participating in an off-Off-Broadway show is the one in thousands chance of finding a production such as the Impossible Ragtime Theater’s version of Eugene O’Neill’s ‘The Hairy Ape’,” wrote Glenn Curry of United Press International. Was.