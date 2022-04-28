Jorge Masvidal accused of giving Covington a ‘brain injury’ in Miami attack, ordered to stay away: report



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

George Masvidal was instructed to stay at least 25 feet away from fellow UFC star Colby Covington after an altercation outside a restaurant last month. Miami Beach Florida.

According to new court documents obtained by ESPN, Masvidal is accused of attacking Covington with a deadly weapon – his hand or fist – which caused Covington considerable bodily harm, especially a “brain injury”.

On Thursday, Masvidal pleaded not guilty to criminal charges of increasing battery and criminal mischief and is out of custody for conditional release.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

Masvidal was granted bail on March 24 after his arrest the day before.

Masvidal is suing Covington’s watch for more than $ 1,000 in damages, the outlet reported.

According to a Miami Beach police report obtained by Gadget Clock Digital, the incident occurred March 21, when Masvidal punched a man twice in the face at about 10:50 p.m. as he was leaving the Miami Beach restaurant Papi Steak.

Ernesto Rodriguez, a Miami Beach police public information officer, told Gadget Clock that an unnamed victim, who broke a tooth, called for his rights under Mercy’s law to protect their information.

Although the victim’s identity was not disclosed by authorities in the initial police report, Covington’s name appears in the new court documents as the victim of the alleged assault.

UFC star George Masvidal suspects battery after brawl outside Florida restaurant

The evening after the alleged attack, Masvidal tagged Covington in a Twitter video, saying, “I’m from Dead County. You’re saying —, you have to back it up. That’s how my city is rolling.”

Video Retrieved from TMZ After the alleged incident, Papi showed a huge police presence outside the stack. In the video, Covington is heard saying, “She’s swaying here, trying to get to me, and I ran … How will she know I’m here?”

Police say the unidentified victim was walking north out of the sinful steak when Masvidal ran from his left side and punched him twice in the face with a fist. At least one punch was in his face and the other was in his left eye, the police report said.

“You shouldn’t have talked about our kids,” said Masvidal, an unidentified man.

The victim’s front left tooth was broken and his left wrist was rubbed, police said. The man said he was able to identify Masvidal by the sound of his voice and that his long curly hair was stuck out of the hoodie, police report said.

The incident happened almost two weeks after Covington left for a unanimous decision on Masvidal at UFC 272 in Las Vegas.

Masvidal’s next court date is set for May 12.