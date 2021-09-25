Jorge Mraz, consumer jazz bassist, dies at 77

George Merz, a popular jazz bassist whose clever, versatile work anchored the recordings and performances of generations of artists this century from Oscar Peterson and Dizzy Gillespie 50 years ago to Cyrus Chestnut and Joe Lovano, died on September 16 Gaya. He was 77 years old.

His wife, pianist Camilla Maraj, posted the news of his death on Facebook. He did not say where he died or gave a reason, although a GoFundMe page was set up in 2016 to help Mr. Meraj with expenses related to pancreatic cancer.

Mr. Merz came to the United States from then-Czechoslovakia in 1968 to attend the Berklee School of Music (now the Berklee College of Music) in Boston. While studying there, he was also playing at Lenny’s Turnpike and other local nightclubs, catching the ears of some of jazz’s biggest names. In 1969, Gillespie invited him to join his group in New York; Soon after, Pietersen made him a part of his trio.

He toured with Peterson for two years and then established himself in New York. He spent six years with the Thad Jones-Mel Lewis Jazz Orchestra (later the Mel Lewis Jazz Orchestra) at Village Vanguard in its famous Monday-night slot. He became what is known in the music world as a first-call player – the first person you’d call if you wanted a top-notch bassist for a club date or a recording session. It was a position he maintained for decades, appearing on several albums and playing with name musicians as well as up-and-coming ones.