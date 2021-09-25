Jorge Mraz, consumer jazz bassist, dies at 77
George Merz, a popular jazz bassist whose clever, versatile work anchored the recordings and performances of generations of artists this century from Oscar Peterson and Dizzy Gillespie 50 years ago to Cyrus Chestnut and Joe Lovano, died on September 16 Gaya. He was 77 years old.
His wife, pianist Camilla Maraj, posted the news of his death on Facebook. He did not say where he died or gave a reason, although a GoFundMe page was set up in 2016 to help Mr. Meraj with expenses related to pancreatic cancer.
Mr. Merz came to the United States from then-Czechoslovakia in 1968 to attend the Berklee School of Music (now the Berklee College of Music) in Boston. While studying there, he was also playing at Lenny’s Turnpike and other local nightclubs, catching the ears of some of jazz’s biggest names. In 1969, Gillespie invited him to join his group in New York; Soon after, Pietersen made him a part of his trio.
He toured with Peterson for two years and then established himself in New York. He spent six years with the Thad Jones-Mel Lewis Jazz Orchestra (later the Mel Lewis Jazz Orchestra) at Village Vanguard in its famous Monday-night slot. He became what is known in the music world as a first-call player – the first person you’d call if you wanted a top-notch bassist for a club date or a recording session. It was a position he maintained for decades, appearing on several albums and playing with name musicians as well as up-and-coming ones.
The Boston Herald wrote in 2000, “Marge’s wonderful sense of harmony and penchant for subtle wonder inspired her to work with the likes of Oscar Peterson, Ella Fitzgerald and Stan Getz.” The Cambridge, Mass., Quartet as part of the Grand Slam. “He remains as in demand in jazz as almost any bassist, especially among piano players.” (One of his longest and most fruitful collaborations was with pianist Tommy Flanagan.)
By then he had also become a bandleader. He recorded several albums under his own name, including “Jazz” (1996) and the Duke Ellington tribute “Duke’s Place” (1999).
Billy Drummond, drummer on “Duke’s Place,” said by email, “He played the instrument so beautifully.” “It was captivating to see and hear, and I always looked forward to playing with him.”
Mr Drummond cited an excerpt from his liner notes for “Duke’s Place” to illustrate how tempting Mr.
“I remember playing with him years ago with pianist Steve Kuhn,” he wrote in those notes, “and George’s bass solos had turned me on so much that I forgot to come back to play myself. “
Jiri Mraj – “George” was an Americanization – was born on September 9, 1944 in Piek, what is now the Czech Republic. When he was 12 or 13, he met Louis Armstrong on a Voice of America broadcast.
“I couldn’t figure out the music,” he told Bass Musician magazine in 2009, “and wondered how someone with a voice like Sachmo got away with singing like that. The music made me feel good, and I found it very It felt better than anything else I’d heard. That’s when I started looking into jazz.”
He studied at the Prague Conservatory, graduating in 1966, and playing with top jazz groups in his country as a teenager. In the summer of 1968, when the Soviet Union cracked down on liberalization in Prague, he was out of the country playing at a Munich jazz club. That fall, he accepted a scholarship to Berklee. It was almost a quarter century before he was able to return to his homeland to perform.
He became a US citizen in 1975.
As an accompanist, Mr. Meraj was an expert in complementing whatever was front and center, as in 1982 when he supported singer Carol Sloane at the club Village West.
John Pareles wrote in a review in The New York Times, “She uses vibrations to give each song a rhythmic pulse, and she deliberately combines every curve into a melody.” “Mr. Meraz’s warm, legato bass lines give him plenty to swing by.”
Mr Meraj was schooled in classical music and would practice it as a Conservative student, but said he rarely practiced jazz as a student or in his later years. “Mostly I learned everything on Bandstand,” he said.
He had a knack for accommodating different types of players and their demands. He told the bass musician, “There are so many different styles to consider, and I always just try to fit in with what’s going on around me.” “It’s a very natural thing for me.”
The collapse of the Soviet Union gave Mr. Meraj the opportunity to return to his homeland, and move up as bandleader.
“It’s not easy deciding how to put a band together,” he told The Boston Globe in 1999. “But I needed a group, when I went to Prague in 1991, for the first time in 25 years, to play in a festival.”
His approach as a bandleader was held back.
“You can never tell people exactly what to do,” he said. “So you try to find a way to work their concepts into music as well as their concepts, and just let them do what they do.”
A full list of Mr Meraj’s survivors was not immediately available.
When music was not playing, Mr. Meraj sometimes pursued his hobby, flying fishing, in the rivers and streams of Upstate New York.
“I catch most of the trout and throw most of them back, although I keep it a year or two a year to reassure myself that I am not completely insane,” he told The Globe. “The biggest I’ve ever caught was two feet tall, and I let him — he was so handsome.”
