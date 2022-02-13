Jos Buttler Responds After Ravichandran Ashwin Joins Rajasthan Royals in IPL Mega Auction 2022 Watch Video – VIDEO: Rajasthan Royals’ Ashwin to Jos Buttler said

Sports

IPL Auction 2022, Ravichandran Ashwin Gets Message from Jos Buttler: Ravichandran Ashwin has been added by Rajasthan Royals in IPL Mega Auction 2022. After this Jos Butler has shared a video message for him. After the Mankading controversy in 2019, both were in the news a lot.

In the mega auction of IPL 2022, Ravichandran Ashwin was bought by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 5 crore. As soon as he came to the Pink Army, there was a buzz everywhere that Josh Butler and Ravichandran Ashwin would play in the same team. Actually remind you that after Mankading in the 2019 IPL, both were in a lot of headlines.

After the discussions going on everywhere, Jos Buttler has sent a video message to the Indian spinner. He is saying in this message, don’t worry Ashwin, I will stay inside the crease. We are looking forward to sharing the dressing room together. attack. On the other hand, Ashwin had reacted by retweeting a tweet on Saturday.

Let us tell you that Rajasthan Royals retained Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal. Then the franchise also bet on Ashwin, who came with a base price of two crores in the marquee list of the mega auction. Apart from this, Rajasthan had also bid on big names like Shikhar Dhawan and Trent Boult.

What was the whole controversy?

The match was between Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings). Rajasthan opener Jos Buttler was playing 69 off 43 balls. At the same time, Punjab captain R Ashwin Mankad Butler during the match played in Jaipur. He became the first batsman in the history of IPL to be the victim of ‘mankading’.

However, Ashwin dismissed him from Mankading without warning. According to the Laws of Cricket, the third umpire gave him out. But there was a lot of discussion around the world about the spirit of the game on this wicket. At the same time, there was a heated argument between Butler and Ashwin too.

At the moment this thing is three years old. Now both the players are back in one team. Ashwin was part of Delhi Capitals which was released last year but now he will be seen playing in pink jersey for Royals. Talking about Ashwin’s record, he has taken 145 wickets in 167 IPL matches in IPL. His economy is 6.91 within 7. He has also scored 456 runs with the bat.


