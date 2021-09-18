Jose Abreu is a metronome of power for the White Sox
CHICAGO – Going to dinner with current American League Most Valuable Player award winner Jose Abreu can be a challenge. At least it is for his teammates on the Chicago White Sox who try to pay their fair share.
“He always tries to pay,” said third baseman Yoan Moncada in Spanish. “You want to pay but you can’t.”
“You have to stop him,” said left fielder Aloy Jimenez. “He likes to pay. Just because he’s earning more doesn’t mean he has to buy all the food.”
In many ways, on and off the field, the White Sox revolve around Abreu, their everyday first baseman since 2014. When he traded mainstays such as Chris Sells, Adam Eaton and Jose Quintana in 2017 to rebuild the roster and pull out losses, he made Abreu the cornerstone. And as the White Sox have been reborn as one of the most exciting teams in baseball, and will soon claim their first AL Central crown since 2008, 34-year-old Abreu remains in exactly the same place—one at heart. A team leader in a run-producing Slugger lineup and clubhouse.
White Sox general manager Rick Hahn said, “Through the early parts of this process, I said several times that we probably value Jose more than the other teams, simply because we had a chance to see his impact in the clubhouse.” benefited.” said.
“And of course everyone can see what he does on the field and the value on offensive and defensive output. But we exaggerate it a little bit because we know how he’s essentially the role model we want to be.” That’s when people wear White Sox uniforms.
Like many Cuban baseball players fleeing to pursue their major league dreams, Abreu faced a harsh defection to immigrate to the United States. In 2013, he sailed on a boat from Cuba to Haiti, where he starred for the Seri Nacional’s Elephantes de Cienfuegos and earned about $20 a month. On his flight from Haiti to Miami, where his six-year, $68 million contract with the White Sox awaited, Abreu is said to have gone to the airplane bathroom, tore the front page of the fake Haitian passport, which contained his Picture and fake name. , and wash it down with the help of beer.
Quickly, the 6-foot-3, 235-pound abbreviation became an important part of Chicago’s lineup. He was an All-Star and Silver Slugger in his first season, and won the AL Rookie of the Year Award for hitting .317 with 36 home runs and 107 runs. He has been as reliable as any player in baseball.
As of Friday, since the start of 2014, only one person had more RBI than Abru (782): St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado (807). Only two men – Carlos Santana and Charlie Blackmon – had played in Abreu’s more than 1,101 games in that period. He once explained that his mother, whom he left in Cuba during the defections, is sad whenever he is not in the lineup.
In addition to his injured 2018 season and the coronavirus pandemic-shortened 60-game 2020 season, Abreu has scored at least 25 home runs and at least 100 runs every year while playing every day. In an era of modern baseball where the emphasis is on more accurate advanced metrics such as traditional measuring sticks such as RBI, Abreu excels at driving runs.
“They devalue everything at this point,” said White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson, 28. “They devalue the batting average, RBI they just want homers. But since he came here he has been working continuously and he continues to work and the bigger he gets, the better he gets. It’s completely different from what people see behind the scenes. He really works and works and works.”
Last year, Abreu was named the AL’s MVP for hitting .317 with 19 home runs and 60 RBIs as he guided the White Sox, who have not won a World Series since 2005, their first postseason in 12 years. for the berth.
As of Friday, he was scoring 263 runs and 111 RBIs, his third consecutive season leading the AL in run production. He has played in 140 of his team’s 147 matches, overcoming injury and injury and hit-by-pitch that could send others on the injured list. (Opponents tried to neutralize Abreu, who stood close to the plate, pitching to him, and thus he was hit 19 times through Friday, the fourth most in baseball.)
“He prepares himself, no matter how sore or tired or whatever, and takes charge,” said White Sox manager Tony LaRussa. “He gets to play himself and he plays with great enthusiasm and ferocity. It is a special kind of digging-deep brutality that is beyond his talent.”
After hitting Kansas City Royals third baseman Hunter Dossier in May, Abreu suffered a black eye, a face injury and a knee injury. He tried to play the second game of a doubleheader that day and was dismissed by LaRussa and the medical staff, but he returned to the lineup the next day.
“It has been time and again where there are situations where you think this guy is going to potentially be down for extended periods of time, and he seemingly wants himself back to being labeled health,” Hahn he said. “It is worth mentioning that.”
Although Abreu refused to speak (“Sorry bro,” he said in Spanish), his teammates and coaches said what they appreciated most about him was his consistency: as an everyday player. In, as a hitter who can slow down his heart rate at critical moments. , and as a cool example for a young and enthusiastic team.
Anderson, another key center on the White Sox roster, said that before games and during games he asks Abreu for his plan against the opposing pitcher and adapts it for himself. Infielder-outfielder Larry Garcia, who has played with Abreu since 2014, said he would often show up at the team’s Spring Training facility in Arizona at 6 a.m., only to find that Abreu showed up an hour earlier to lift weights.
On several occasions after long games, starter Lucas Giolito said that he was going outside when he saw Abreu lifting weights or hitting the indoor batting cage after midnight because he was unhappy with his bat that night.
“He’s one of those people that when I look back on his career, I feel so lucky to share a locker room with him for many years,” said Giolito, along with All-Stars Lance Lynn and Carlos. Rodden, makes a rotation that has been one of the best in baseball. “The loyalty he has for this team is unmatched.”
Abreu has repeatedly stated that he wants to end his career with the White Sox. After his initial deal ended after the 2019 season, he agreed to a three-year, $50 million contract.
“Last time he was a free agent, Jose said, ‘Even if they don’t sign me again, I’m going to sign myself back here,'” Hahn said before laughing. “And our boss, Jerry Reinsdorf, said, ‘I don’t want Jose to ever play a game in another team’s uniform.’ And I pointed out that this is probably not how you teach conversation in college conversation classes. But I wouldn’t be surprised if a similar mindset comes into play next time.
For Abreu, the White Sox is a perfect fit. The team has a long history of receiving Cuban players – starting with a trade for outfielder Minnie Minoso, who was considered the first black Latino star in the major leagues in 1951 – and Abreu carried that torch with pride. is extended.
So when the White Sox traded Abru’s former teammate to Moncada in Cuba in July 2017, Abru insisted on picking it up from the airport rather than sending the car to the team. Abreu has taken in another Cuban, Louis Robert; Moncada and Jiménez, who are from the Dominican Republic, under his wing and call him their son – and a group of players in their mid-20s have blossomed with the White Sox.
When Romi Gonzalez was called into the major leagues this month, he said Abreu contacted him on his first day with the team and told him, “If you ever need anything, let me know.” And in the coming weeks, Cuban-Americans Abreu and Gonzalez, who grew up in Miami, talk more about their shared heritage.
“He always gives us knowledge and takes care of the whole team, especially young players without much experience and who don’t know much about how things are,” said Robert.
After four White Sox players were named All-Stars in July, close Liam Hendrix said that Abrough found each of them — Anderson, Lynn, Rodan and himself — a fine bottle of wine signed by the team. Although Hendrix said he could not drink it due to a liver condition, he appreciated Abreu’s thoughtfulness and would display mementos at home. And maybe after the season, Abreu could finally be paid back.
“He takes care of us,” Hendrix said. “And now we’re hoping we can bring her some sparkly jewelry back at the end of this season.”
