Jose Abreu is a metronome of power for the White Sox

CHICAGO – Going to dinner with current American League Most Valuable Player award winner Jose Abreu can be a challenge. At least it is for his teammates on the Chicago White Sox who try to pay their fair share.

“He always tries to pay,” said third baseman Yoan Moncada in Spanish. “You want to pay but you can’t.”

“You have to stop him,” said left fielder Aloy Jimenez. “He likes to pay. Just because he’s earning more doesn’t mean he has to buy all the food.”

In many ways, on and off the field, the White Sox revolve around Abreu, their everyday first baseman since 2014. When he traded mainstays such as Chris Sells, Adam Eaton and Jose Quintana in 2017 to rebuild the roster and pull out losses, he made Abreu the cornerstone. And as the White Sox have been reborn as one of the most exciting teams in baseball, and will soon claim their first AL Central crown since 2008, 34-year-old Abreu remains in exactly the same place—one at heart. A team leader in a run-producing Slugger lineup and clubhouse.