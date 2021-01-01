Jose Butler ipl: ipl 2021 Jose Butler Joffra Archer will miss the second leg of Rajasthan Royals
Ahead of the second phase of the IPL, which starts on September 19, Rajasthan Royals have suffered a major setback. Explosive batsman Jose Butler will not join the team in the UAE. This information was given from the official Twitter account on Saturday.
Joffra Archer, who is suffering from a corner injury, is already out of cricket. He is also not part of the English squad for the ongoing Test series against India. Butler has been replaced by Glenn Phillips. The New Zealand wicketkeeper-batsman is currently in excellent form. Glenn has already won the hearts of everyone with his brilliant batting in the T20 Blast and The Hundred tournaments played in England.
