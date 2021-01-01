Jose Butler to return: Jose Butler, Jack Leach to return to England 16-member squad against India at Old Trafford

England on Tuesday announced a 16-member squad for the 5th and final Test of the series against India (India v England 5th Test). Wicketkeeper-batsman Jose Butler is back in the squad. England have also included extra spinner Jack Leach in their squad.The final Test between India and England will be played at Old Trafford, Manchester from September 10. Butler was not part of the England squad for the fourth Test. He had returned home before the girl was born.

England are 1-2 behind in the five-match Test series

Hosts England are 1-2 behind in the Test series. India beat England by 157 runs in the Oval Test to take a 2-1 lead in the series. England beat India by an innings in the Headingley Test, while the visitors beat the hosts by 151 runs in the second Test.

Despite the lead, England lost the Oval Test

Even after taking a 99-run lead in the Oval Test, England had to face defeat. India had scored 191 in the first innings. In reply, England took the lead with 290 runs. India scored 466 in the second innings and set a target of 368 against England. The hosts were bowled out for 210 in the second innings.



The 16-member England squad for the 5th Test is as follows.

Joe Root (a), Moin Ali, James Anderson, Johnny Bairstow, Rory Burns, Jose Butler, Sam Curran, Haseeb Hamid, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, David Malan, Craig Overton, Oli Pope, Oli Robinson, Chris Vokes, Mark Wood .