Jose Mourinho is a fan of 62-year-old LADY, 38 Tattoos of former Manchester United coach on BODY

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho is in discussion about his lifestyle apart from sports and coaching. This former midfielder of the Portuguese football team has an old relationship with controversies. However, this time the matter is about his fame. The name of 62-year-old Vivian Boycott, a resident of Leicestershire, is also included in the list of special fans of Mourinho, who was the coach of Manchester United from 2016 to 2018.

Boycott is Mourinho’s superfan. Boycott has got 38 tattoos of Mourinho on his body (BODY). They want to increase this number further. He has got a recent tattoo of Jose Mourinho on his chest. Boycott got Jose Mourinho’s first tattoo on his body after Chelsea’s defeat at Old Trafford in the English Premier League in 2017.

Vivian Boycott says, ‘Jose is good-looking. They are smart. I love what he has achieved as a coach. Seeing them, I forget everything. Boycott revealed, “I’m pretty sure I’ve spent almost £2,000 (about Rs 19 lakh) on my body over the years to get Jose Mourinho’s tattoos done. But they are definitely more valuable than that, because I love them. I am willing to spend more on this (Mourinho’s tattoo on his body). In fact, I am already thinking what can I do.’

Boycott said, ‘I put Pep Guardiola above all the other managers (football coaches). If anyone is close to his level, it is only Mauricio Pochettino. But they too are only a fraction of Jose. It is very sexy to see him as the manager and coach of the team. And I can bet they smell great too.’

Boycott also came into the limelight two years ago when she got Jose Mourinho’s Santa face tattooed on her left thigh as a Christmas gift for her husband. She has also got a tattoo in the form of ‘Fifty Shades of Jose’ on one of her hands. Manchester United sacked Jose Mourinho as coach last year. Vivian has since stopped supporting the Red Devils (called Manchester United players). Vivian now supports Tottenham Hotspur. Vivian says, ‘Wherever Jose goes, I will go there.’