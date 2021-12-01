Josephine Baker Inducted Into French Panthéon
PARIS – Missouri-born French darling Josephine Baker, whose life is dominated by French music-hall stardom and American civil rights activism, became the first black woman to join the Pantheon on Tuesday, the nation’s sacred tomb of heroes.
On a gray afternoon 46 years after her death in Paris, Republican Guard soldiers carried a flag-carved coffin on the red-carpeted steps of the Pantheon, where Ms. Baker was joined by 75 men and five women, including author Emil Zola. , Scientist Marie Curie and resistance hero Jean Moulin.
The coffin carried soil from the United States, France and Monaco – the places that shaped Ms Baker’s life. Her body will remain in Monaco at the request of the family.
The pantheon’s colonized facade, dedicated to the “great men” of France, was illustrated with a remarkable collage of images from Ms Baker’s 1926 Wild Night at Folice Burgers to Appearance in front of Lincoln. On August 28, 1963, the Rev. Dr. “I have a dream,” said Martin Luther King Jr., next to the memorial.
The ceremony below the Coppola, which grew over Paris, marked the culmination of St. Louis’ fantastic journey, beginning with grief and racial segregation; Made her famous as the provocative dance star of “les annees folles” in 1920 Paris; And led her to a passionate political investment for Europe’s independence from fascism and the threat of American racial equality.
In times of tension in France over race and gender, and conflict with the United States, President Emmanuel Macron chose to honor Ms Baker as a “woman of every kind of courage and bravery” and “sought out Americans who took refuge in Paris and captured what is French.” .
Five months after the separatist presidential election, he portrayed Ms. Baker as a symbol of unity – what he called the “beauty of collective destiny.” He picked her up as an example of immigrant success and could have a single life.
“France is Josephine,” Mr Macron declared, standing in front of the coffin. From right to left of the political spectrum, at least for a day, everyone agrees.
“J’ai Deux Amours,” or “I Have Two Loves,” perhaps the most eloquent song in Ms. Baker’s most famous song filled the mural at the ceremony. Ms. Baker’s heart went out to “Paris at Mon Pace” – “Paris and my country” – as if capturing her unusual odyssey.
When the song was recorded in 1930, Ms. Baker was still an American citizen. She became French in 1937, 12 years after arriving in France. She is the first person of American descent to be buried in the Pantheon, marked in red, white and blue by the French flag in the Monday light of the Empire State Building.
“She had a double love for both countries,” Ms. Baker’s daughter, Marian Boylon-Baker, said at an American reception on the eve of the funeral.
After the racial violence she saw as a black American boy and the repeated insults of segregation and discrimination, Ms. Baker, who was born Freda Josephine MacDonald, said she found freedom and dignity in France for which she was “forever grateful.”
Other black American artists, including James Baldwin and Richard Wright, have had similar experiences, with the result that France is particularly sensitive to US criticism that its apparently color-blind social model is facing widespread discrimination.
Mr. Macron said Ms. Baker’s life involved “universal conflict.” Her goal was not to “define herself as black before defining herself as American or French.” Her guiding idea was not “the irrevocability of the black cause”, but “to become a completely free and dignified citizen,” he continued.
His words reflect the rejection of his government, which portrays the politics of American identity as detrimental to French sovereignty. Mr. Macron’s characterization of Ms. Baker’s beliefs was consistent with her government’s strong protection of universal sovereignty. Still, Dr. Her presence at the mall with King and her repeated outbursts about the treatment of blacks in the United States made it clear that a particular black fight for equality was very important to her.
Ms. Baker became the subject of wild Parisian fascination when, at just 20, she appeared in 1926 at the Folies Bergères Theater wearing a skirt made of 16 rubber bananas in a show called “The Negro Review”.
Cabaret played the craze of white male colonies about black women and their bodies, and then indulged in black and African art. Clown and exaggerated, hovering and waving, Ms. Baker plotted to use orthodox methods, and Mr. Macron mocked her using “burlesque.”
Her fame spread far and wide; Writers from Jean Cocteau to Ernest Hemingway fell for her. But when the artistic folly of the 1920s fell victim to the fascist military folly of the 1930s, Ms. Baker showed that she did not take into account her success or the gifts of her adopted country. She joined the resistance.
In her free French uniform, hung with her various French military and civilian honors, she marched on Washington in March. Appeared with King. She said, “I have visited the palaces of kings and queens, and the houses of presidents.” “But I couldn’t go to a hotel in America and have a cup of coffee and that drove me crazy.”
She appealed to the crowd to fight. “You can’t go wrong,” she said. “The world is behind you.”
Gabriel Atal, a government spokesman, told Europe 1 Radio that Ms Baker was “an excellent symbol of love for France that can come from people who are not even born here.”
His remarks drew attention to immigration, which remains an explosive topic in France – the main theme of elections, including purchasing power in times of financial crisis. If Ms. Baker accepts France, many immigrants, especially in North Africa, find it more difficult because of the prejudice they face.
The pantheon ceremony came on the same day that radical-right-wing and fiercely anti-immigrant TV star Eric Zemmore announced his candidacy for the presidency. Polls suggest he has a lot of support.
Regarding Ms. Baker, Mr. Macron stated: “She did not preserve any particular skin color. She had a unique idea of mankind and she fought for the freedom of everyone. It was because of the universality, the unity of humanity, the equality of all before the identity of each individual. “
#Josephine #Baker #Inducted #French #Panthéon
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.