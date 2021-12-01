Josephine Baker Inducted Into French Panthéon

PARIS – Missouri-born French darling Josephine Baker, whose life is dominated by French music-hall stardom and American civil rights activism, became the first black woman to join the Pantheon on Tuesday, the nation’s sacred tomb of heroes.

On a gray afternoon 46 years after her death in Paris, Republican Guard soldiers carried a flag-carved coffin on the red-carpeted steps of the Pantheon, where Ms. Baker was joined by 75 men and five women, including author Emil Zola. , Scientist Marie Curie and resistance hero Jean Moulin.

The coffin carried soil from the United States, France and Monaco – the places that shaped Ms Baker’s life. Her body will remain in Monaco at the request of the family.

The pantheon’s colonized facade, dedicated to the “great men” of France, was illustrated with a remarkable collage of images from Ms Baker’s 1926 Wild Night at Folice Burgers to Appearance in front of Lincoln. On August 28, 1963, the Rev. Dr. “I have a dream,” said Martin Luther King Jr., next to the memorial.