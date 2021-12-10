Josephine Jackson Wiki, Age, Height, Biography, Wikipedia, Bio, Net Worth



Josephine Jackson Pics

Josephine Jackson Wiki, Biography, Wikipedia

Actress & Glamour Model Josephine Jackson was born on 1 February 1995 in Lviv, Ukraine. Josephine Jackson age 26 years. She completed her graduation in Lviv, Ukraine. Her father and mother’s name is unknown. She began her career in 2019 in the PV video industry by posting videos on the premium website. Now, she earns around $200k- $500k USD a year from social media, paid websites, PV video selling, and various sponsorships.

Josephine Jackson is one of the famous Ukrainian PV actress and social media stars. Josephine Jackson is well known on PV video websites, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook for her dance moves, short videos, and clips. She has huge followers on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. She has more than 145k followers on Instagram. Josephine has over 200K followers on Twitter. She loves acting, traveling, modeling, Shopping, etc.

Josephine Jackson Wiki, Bio

Personal Info Details Name Josephine Jackson Age 26 Years Date of Birth 1 February 1995 Profession AV Actress, PS Model Net Worth $200k- $500k USD Career Start and End 2017 to Present Family Father – Unknown

Mom- Unknown Nickname Josephine Jackson Hometown Lviv, Ukraine Place of Birth Lviv, Ukraine Current City Lviv, Ukraine Phone Number Unknown Whatsapp Number Unknown Email [email protected] Educational Qualification Graduated School Unknown College Unknown Boyfriend / Husband Name Unknown Height 5 ft 4 in (162 cm) Weight 124lbs (56kg) Figure Size 38D-25-37 Bra Size 38D Feet & Shoe Size 7 Hair Colour Brunette Eye Colour Blue Zodiac Sign Capricorn Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Nationality Ukrainian Hobbies Travelling, Shopping Instagram @ta.sama.actorka (200k Followers) Twitter @josephinej (200k Followers) Facebook @josephinejackson (k Followers) TikTok @josephinejackson (k Followers) Snapchat @JosephineJackson Reddit @Josephine_Jackson Videos @Josephine_Jackson Official Website Movies None Awards XBIZ Europa Awards for Best New Starlet (2020, Nominee)

Who is Josephine Jackson?

Josephine Jackson was born on 1 February 1995 (age 26 years) in Lviv, Ukraine. She is well known for TV Series. She has been very interested in modeling since childhood. She has huge followers on premium websites and social media. In the beginning, her video views were very less but still, Josephin kept making PV videos and uploading videos on premium websites. Shortly after the start of the entertainment world, She has won over the heart of many viewers with her unique niche.

And within a few months, Josephine Jackson’s video went viral, resulting in a huge increase in her followers. She became very popular in a few months. Then her popularity increasing sharply on social media. She currently has over 145k followers on Instagram and 200k followers on Twitter as of June 2021. Josephine Jackson mainly earns income from the sponsorship and PV videos selling, paid video websites.

Josephine Jackson Height, Weight, Fitness

Her attractive slim curvy body shape helped her to become more popular on social media platforms. Josephine has perfect body shape and skin, slim waistline, shiny hair, gorgeous body & beautiful look just because of her health and fitness tips. She takes great care of her fitness and for this, she does workout, yoga, and exercise regularly, But you also know that a diet plan is very necessary for a fit and strong body. Josephine Jackson is 5 feet 7 inches tall, weight is 54 Kg and she has brown hair and blue-colored eyes.

Josephine Jackson Net Worth

Josephine Jackson earns money from various sources such as Acting, Modeling, Paid Sponsorship, affiliate, watching paid/premium videos, PV video selling, and premium chatting. Josephine Jackson did no share her Earning details publically, from various sources her Net Worth is approximately $200k- $500k USD annually.

Josephine Jackson has big fan followers on Instagram (145k Followers), Twitter (200k Followers), TikTok, Facebook, and other paid PV video websites. Every day Josephine Jackson shares fashion photos, personal lifestyle, Short videos, professional photoshoots, event appearances, and videos. Day by day her popularity increasing sharply.

Josephine Jackson Instagram: @ta.sama.actorka (145k Followers)

Josephine Jackson Twitter: @josephinej (200k Followers)

Facebook: @

TikTok: @

Snapchat ID: @

Josephine Jackson Videos: @

You can contact Josephine Jackson through social media profile private messages. Her Email ID: [email protected], and her Official Website: https://www.getsl.ink/josephinejackson But, She did not share her personal Phone Number or Contact Number, or Whatsapp Number publically.

Josephine Jackson Family

Josephine Jackson’s father’s Name is unknown he is a businessman and her mother’s name is unknown she is a homemaker.

Most searched keywords about Josephine Jackson on Google or Bing are Josephine Jackson age, Josephine Jackson wiki, Josephine Jackson pics, Josephine Jackson feet, Josephine Jackson Instagram, Josephine Jackson Boyfriend, Josephine Jackson Twitter, Josephine Jackson facebook, Josephine Jackson family, Josephine Jackson salary, Josephine Jackson height, Josephine Jackson bio, Josephine Jackson net worth, Josephine Jackson Reddit, Josephine Jackson Videos, Josephine Jackson TikTok.

Josephine Jackson Wiki, Biography, Wikipedia, Bio, Biodata, Will be updated shortly. DISCLAIMER: All information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. Our website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.