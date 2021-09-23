Josh Allen joins the elite of the NFL. next? Stay there

Allen’s development at this great moment broke the principle of football theory: that quarterbacks could not outgrow their accuracy. After Allen was selected in 2018, Bills general manager Brandon Bean was told he had just hit a tight end. He knew otherwise.

In his job interview a year earlier, after Buffalo’s 16th consecutive season without a playoff spot, Bean stated that the New England Patriots dynasty was maintained by three of his fellow AFC East teams, who regularly coach and front office. Used to change

Removing the Patriots, he said, demanded time and patience, and as he explored quarterback possibilities ahead of the draft, he resolved to invest both in Allen.

In Firebag, California, a small community about 40 miles northwest of Fresno where Allen grew up, his family has long nurtured melons, cotton, and wheat—and, more recently, Pistachios. Like Allen himself, his trees require many years of cultivation before they can produce a yield. Allen’s progression from college quarterback to NFL star provided an honest assessment of the transformation he needed.

“When you lie to yourself, the only person you hurt is yourself,” Allen said. “I’m not afraid to ask someone for help, to be completely honest and understand that I need to work.”

Rarely does a quarterback improve by a large margin, as Allen did in his third season.

According to a May 2020 study by Pro Football Focus, the best predictor of third-year outbursts is a propensity to complete passes. In Wyoming, Allen had tied for at least 56.2 percent of his throws, and in his first two seasons at Buffalo, he finished last in the league.

To better evaluate Allen, Bean needed to protect him, so in 2019 he signed offensive linemen Mitch Morse and John Feliciano to free agency. He also strengthened the receiving core, adding Cole Beasley in 2019, and in 2020 a trade with Minnesota, Stephen Diggs, who led the NFL in yards and receptions last season.