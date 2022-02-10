Entertainment

Josh App Starts PyaarKaChallenge Contest, Best Bhojpuri Video Maker will reach Filmchi TV Channel! Josh App launches PyaarKaChallenge contest

12 seconds ago
Josh App has been creating panic for a long time and always comes out with new challenges on some special occasion. At this time Josh has started a great work in association with a Bhojpuri channel. Josh app users can create and send video reels on this Valentine’s Day to their near and dear ones through a Josh app. Apart from this, he can use #pyaarkachallenge tag in this video.

Josh has announced this with the app poster. He has written in this poster that .. “Hashtag Pyaar Ka Sandesh Contest, who will create the best video message and share it on passion, will get a chance to appear on Bhojpuri famous TV channel Filmchi on 14th February Valentine’s Day.”

This news is very much discussed and people have started making videos continuously. At this time this news is no less than a special gift for the Bhojpuri audience. Josh App’s famous reel maker Sona Singh has shared this information with everyone by posting a video.

Significantly, Josh App is a famous short video app which is used by people of almost every language. To make Valentine’s Day special, you can also participate in it and you may become that lucky user.

But one condition for joining it is that your video should be in Bhojpuri language only. Bhojpuri language is very famous and its songs often explode.

Josh App Starts PyaarKaChallenge Contest, Best Bhojpuri Video Maker will reach Filmchi TV Channel! Read the details which is out.

Story first published: Thursday, February 10, 2022, 10:57 [IST]

