Josh Bell, Juan Soto homers back Erick Fedde’s sharp outing, Nationals rout Rockies



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Eric Fedde played seven sharp innings, Josh Bell and Juan Soto Homed, and the Washington Nationals continued their high scoring streak by beating the Colorado Rockies 10-2 on Tuesday night.

Keibert Ruiz added three hits and three RBIs and Yadiel Hernandez added three hits and two RBIs for the Nationals, who entered the game with a Major-League high of 6.4 runs on the road.

“For me, you can never run enough at this ballpark,” said national manager Dave Martinez. “The big thing is, as we talked about, you scored early but you have to keep up the good work at bat. They did it tonight. There is a game and we will try to repeat it. “

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

The Nationals have won three of four to start their nine-game road trip after going eight-game losing streak.

“I know a lot of our bats have been frustrated there for a while,” Fedde said. “It just seemed like there were a lot of hits across the whole lineup. It’s huge. I think a lot of guys are settling in rotation and throwing the ball well and we’re playing great defense. It’s a mix for success.”

Fedde (2-2) limited the Rockies to six hits in the third inning and Randall Grichuk’s RBI forceout. To turn his fortunes on the course field, he struck out three and walked two, where the Fed were 0-2 with a 9.00 ERA in their previous four appearances here.

“I thought I’d be ahead on a ton count and win 1-1 counts,” Fedde said. “Before the last couple started in Colorado (Colorado) I was fighting something like that and falling behind the heaters. Today, I don’t think I got a curveball on the side of my gloves all day, but I thought my sinker and cut was really effective and I gave them I ran with him. “

CJ Crown joined reliever Erasmo Ramirez for his ninth homer of the season in the eighth inning for Colorado.

German Marquez (0-2) allowed seven runs off 10 hits in five innings, making a rough stretch in his last three starts where he dropped 15 earned runs in 14 2/3 innings for a 9.20 ERA.

“I’m working so hard to fix the little things,” Marquez said. “But things aren’t working right now. I have to hold my chin and move on.”

Bell finished with three hits, including a three-run homer by Marquez.

Victor Robles ‘sacrifice in the fourth extended the Fly Nationals’ lead to 4-1 and Soto joined for the fifth homer of his season. Ruiz was Washington’s three-run fifth with a two-run single and Hernandez’s two-run double in the seventh. Power at the Plate Crown, who went 3-for-3, tied the knot with Anthony Rizzo and Aaron Judge for the main league lead at Homer. He led the Rockies with nine multi-hit games. Since last August 1, he has been batting .340 and leading the Majors with 15 home runs and 51 RBIs.

My graduate

Manager Dave Martinez took advantage of the Nationals holiday on Monday to do some fly fishing in Colorado. He said he was holding an eight-pound rainbow trout.

Instructor’s room

Citizen: INF-OFD Dee Strange-Gordon has completed a week-long rehabilitation in Rochester at Triple and has been restored from the injured list after an illness. In a similar move, INF Lucius Fox was substituted for Class AAA Rochester and RHP Annibal Sanchez (cervical nerve obstruction) was transferred to the 60-day IL.

Rockies: INF-OF Garrett Hampson was recovered from a 10-day injury list after recovering from a right hand injury.

Coming next

Washington LHP Patrick Corbin (0-4, 8.69 ERA) will be looking for his first win of the season when he starts against Colorado LHP Austin Gomber (1-2, 3.86 ERA) on Thursday night.