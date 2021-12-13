Josh Community Creator Vikas Shakya loved by fans as he doing unique creations! Josh Community Creator Vikas Shakya is ruling the hearts of people in his unique way!

News oi-Salman Khan

Josh, India’s very own short video maker app has brought a refreshing change in the landscape of content creation with its innovative approach and quirky ideas. Not only this, it has also become a great platform for the budding talents to showcase their simple skills and stand out from the crowd. Speaking about the diverse creators of Josh, one name that has grabbed a lot of attention is Vikas Shakya.

Priyanka Chopra and Lara Dutta congratulated Harnaaz Sandhu as soon as she became Miss Universe, these stars also said Congrats!

In a country obsessed with Bollywood and cricket, this actor-turned-social media influencer is among the new crop of ‘People Next Door’ who encourage many to pursue their dreams. Hailing from a small town in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad, Vikas’s journey from his farm to setting the ramp on fire is inspiring for everything!

Despite limited resources, this boy gave wings to his dreams. She made a sensational debut in the modeling world in 2021. After winning Mr India Icon Season 2, Shakya also won the title of Mr India Icon 2021. She was declared ‘Model of the Year Season 3’ where she was presented with the award.

By popular actress and former Bigg Boss 13 contestant Himanshi Khurana. Vikas also bagged the ‘Uttar Pradesh Icon Award 2021) and was honored as ‘Mr/Miss’. Top Model Uttar Pradesh-2021-2022.’ Apart from winning male contests and making a mark as a social media influencer, Yuva is also a professional yoga instructor, singer, dancer and master of musical instruments.

An active student of Banaras Hindu University, he is also a fitness freak who believes in the mantra ‘Health is wealth’. His transformation from an ordinary person to a multi-tasking virtuoso is a testament to the fact that if you believe in yourself then no one can stop you from achieving whatever you want in life.

And now, the multi-talented boy is taking Josh’s stage by storm with his engaging content. Vikas is managed by Josh Bhojpuri Community Managers, one of the most popular content creators on the app with 1.1 million followers and 6 million hearts.

Yuva says his rising popularity on Josh was unexpected and credits it to Abhishek Pandey who manages his account on the app. Vikas believes that small video platforms like Josh are giving a bigger and better platform to a lot of digital creators who are ready to take their talent to the next level.

‘Josh’ is definitely high for this desi boy as he is upping his game with his creative videos on one of India’s No.1 short video apps!

This is the time for Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding, this time will take 7 rounds

Bollywood’s loss of crores on the arrest of Jacqueline Fernandes in 200 crore fraud case!

Big news in cheating of 200 crores, Jacqueline Fernandez stopped from going abroad at Mumbai airport

The security guard hit, Sara Ali Khan got angry, apologized in front of everyone VIDEO

Jacqueline Fernandez’s romantic photo with Sukesh Chandrasekhar, accused of cheating of 200 crores, Leak

Preparing to become a mother of Swara Bhaskar at the age of 33, decided to adopt a child, said – can’t wait

Shahrukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan shared a photo from New York and said – My heart is broken

Pankaj Tripathi started work on the real story, shooting for Shreejit Mukherjee’s next film Sherdil

Ahan Shetty’s real action in debut film ‘Tadap’, stunts on dangerous ghats, injured many times

Sunil Shetty gets emotional after remembering father’s struggle, ‘He was a sweeper but there is no shame in it’

1 lakh announced for attacking actor Suriya caught in Jai Bhim film controversy

Preity Zinta became the mother of twins at the age of 46 through surrogacy, told interesting names of children

Stay updated with every news of the film industry and get movie reviews READ Also Kangana Ranaut Thalavi Bollywood: Kangana Ranaut gets permanent stretch marks on her body, gains 20 kg for Thalavi Allow Notifications You have already subscribed

english summary Josh Community Creator Vikas Shakya loved by fans as he doing unique creations! His video goes viral now.

Story first published: Monday, December 13, 2021, 13:03 [IST]