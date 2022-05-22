Josh Donaldson’s ‘Jackie’ remark explanation ‘was complete bulls—t,’ White Sox pitcher says



New York Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson was not seen shopping for arguments for why Chicago White Sox pitcher Liam Hendricks referred to as shortstop Tim Anderson “Jackie” on Saturday.

After the sport, Anderson mentioned Donaldson was “attempting to name me Jackie Robinson. For instance, ‘What’s up, Jackie?'” Chicago supervisor Tony La Rusa mentioned the remark was “racist.”

Donaldson defined that he jokingly referred to as Anderson “Jackie” previously.

“I don’t imply to indicate that any try and be racist by any means on this topic,” mentioned Donaldson. “After all, he thought it was disrespectful… and look, if he did, I apologize. I wasn’t attempting to do it anyway, and that is what occurred.”

Earlier than the ultimate of the sequence on Sunday evening, Hendricks mentioned that Donaldson’s explanation was “Bulls — T”.

Hendrix advised the Chicago Tribune, “Often you might have a humorousness within the individuals you might have intercourse with, not the individuals you do not meet in any respect.” “In order that assertion was a complete bullshit there.”

Hendricks added: “My emotions for the particular person in query are effectively documented in the truth that we don’t get collectively. I’ve now spoken to 4 separate clubhouses the place he was and, general, none of them bought collectively. Attempting to determine it out. “

The White Sox shut by mentioned that Donaldson meant that the joke between him and Anderson was “horse —“.

Anderson mentioned on Saturday Donaldson referred to “Jackie” within the first inning earlier than the pair began jawing within the third. As Donaldson approaches the plate, the scenario escalates when White Sox catcher Yasmani faces Grandal Donaldson.

“Consider me, you don’t need me to let you know what I advised him,” Grendel advised reporters.

Anderson then yells at Donaldson, telling a few of his White Sox teammates to carry him again.

“This recreation has gone by a time the place a number of these feedback have been meant to be, and I believe we will recover from that,” Grandel added. “And that is simply unacceptable. I simply thought it was a minor damage, and I need to be sure I get my workforce again. There is not any technique to help you say that.”

Main League Baseball is investigating the incident.

Main League Baseball is investigating the incident.