Sports

Josh Donaldson’s ‘Jackie’ remark explanation ‘was complete bulls—t,’ White Sox pitcher says

17 hours ago
Add Comment
by admin
Josh Donaldson’s ‘Jackie’ remark explanation ‘was complete bulls—t,’ White Sox pitcher says
Written by admin
Josh Donaldson’s ‘Jackie’ remark explanation ‘was complete bulls—t,’ White Sox pitcher says

Josh Donaldson’s ‘Jackie’ remark explanation ‘was complete bulls—t,’ White Sox pitcher says

NewYou’ll be able to take heed to the Gadget Clock article now!

New York Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson was not seen shopping for arguments for why Chicago White Sox pitcher Liam Hendricks referred to as shortstop Tim Anderson “Jackie” on Saturday.

After the sport, Anderson mentioned Donaldson was “attempting to name me Jackie Robinson. For instance, ‘What’s up, Jackie?'” Chicago supervisor Tony La Rusa mentioned the remark was “racist.”

Click on right here for extra sports activities protection on FOXNEWS.COM

Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Liam Hendricks reacts after a doubleheader game final against the Kansas City Royals in Kansas City, Missouri on May 31, 2022. The White Sox beat the Royals 3-0.

Chicago White Sox reduction pitcher Liam Hendricks reacts after a doubleheader recreation closing in opposition to the Kansas Metropolis Royals in Kansas Metropolis, Missouri on Could 31, 2022. The White Sox beat the Royals 3-0.
(Jamie Sq. / Getty Photographs)

Donaldson defined that he jokingly referred to as Anderson “Jackie” previously.

“I don’t imply to indicate that any try and be racist by any means on this topic,” mentioned Donaldson. “After all, he thought it was disrespectful… and look, if he did, I apologize. I wasn’t attempting to do it anyway, and that is what occurred.”

Earlier than the ultimate of the sequence on Sunday evening, Hendricks mentioned that Donaldson’s explanation was “Bulls — T”.

Hendrix advised the Chicago Tribune, “Often you might have a humorousness within the individuals you might have intercourse with, not the individuals you do not meet in any respect.” “In order that assertion was a complete bullshit there.”

Yankees lower probabilities after allegations of kit theft, hardening followers’ floor: report

New York Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson, left, and Chicago White Sox baseman Tim Anderson (7) exchanged words in the first inning on May 13, 2022 at the Chicago Guaranteed Rate Field.

New York Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson, left, and Chicago White Sox baseman Tim Anderson (7) exchanged phrases within the first inning on Could 13, 2022 on the Chicago Assured Charge Area.
(Getty Photographs through Chris Suida / Chicago Tribune / Tribune Information Service)

READ Also  Steelers longtime exec Kevin Colbert offers heartfelt goodbye

Hendricks added: “My emotions for the particular person in query are effectively documented in the truth that we don’t get collectively. I’ve now spoken to 4 separate clubhouses the place he was and, general, none of them bought collectively. Attempting to determine it out. “

The White Sox shut by mentioned that Donaldson meant that the joke between him and Anderson was “horse —“.

Anderson mentioned on Saturday Donaldson referred to “Jackie” within the first inning earlier than the pair began jawing within the third. As Donaldson approaches the plate, the scenario escalates when White Sox catcher Yasmani faces Grandal Donaldson.

“Consider me, you don’t need me to let you know what I advised him,” Grendel advised reporters.

Anderson then yells at Donaldson, telling a few of his White Sox teammates to carry him again.

After a bench-clearing dispute between Chicago White Sox's Yasmani Grandale # 24 (not pictured) and New York Yankees 'Josh Donaldson # 28 (not pictured), Chicago White Sox' Tim Anderson retains # 79 in Jose Abreu # 79 in New York City's Bronx , 2022 fifth innings at Yankee Stadium.

After a bench-clearing dispute between Chicago White Sox’s Yasmani Grandale # 24 (not pictured) and New York Yankees ‘Josh Donaldson # 28 (not pictured), Chicago White Sox’ Tim Anderson retains # 79 in Jose Abreu # 79 in New York Metropolis’s Bronx , 2022 fifth innings at Yankee Stadium.
(Steer / Getty Photographs)

“This recreation has gone by a time the place a number of these feedback have been meant to be, and I believe we will recover from that,” Grandel added. “And that is simply unacceptable. I simply thought it was a minor damage, and I need to be sure I get my workforce again. There is not any technique to help you say that.”

Main League Baseball is investigating the incident.

David Extra of the Gadget Clock and the Related Press contributed to this report.

READ Also  Mike Tyson’s interested in boxing Jake Paul

#Josh #Donaldsons #Jackie #remark #explanation #complete #bullst #White #Sox #pitcher

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment