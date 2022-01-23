Josh Duggar requests new trial or acquittal in child pornography case



Josh Duggar has requested a federal decide for a new trial or an acquittal, six weeks after he was convicted of receiving and possessing child pornography.

In a courtroom submitting Wednesday, Duggar’s attorneys argued that prosecutors didn’t current proof that Duggar “knew that the visible depictions had been of a minor participating in sexually specific conduct,” which they are saying is a needed ingredient for a conviction.

A jury discovered Duggar responsible final month on one rely every of receiving and possessing child pornography. A sentencing date hasn’t been set for Duggar.

He faces as much as 20 years in jail and fines of as much as $250,000 for every rely.

Federal authorities stated they started investigating Duggar after a Little Rock police detective discovered that child porn recordsdata had been being shared by a pc traced to Duggar. A federal agent testified in Could that photos depicting the sexual abuse of kids, together with toddlers, had been downloaded in 2019 onto a pc at a automotive dealership Duggar owned.

Throughout the trial, Duggar’s legal professionals argued that another person downloaded or uploaded the photographs onto Duggar’s laptop.

Duggar and his giant Arkansas household starred on TLC’s “19 Youngsters and Counting” till the community canceled the present in 2015 following revelations that he had molested 4 of his sisters and a babysitter. Authorities started investigating the abuse in 2006 after receiving a tip from a household pal, however they concluded that the statute of limitations on any potential expenses had expired.

Duggar’s dad and mom stated he confessed to the fondling and apologized. On the time, Josh Duggar apologized publicly for unspecified habits and resigned as a lobbyist for the Household Analysis Council, a conservative Christian group.

He later apologized for a pornography dependancy and for dishonest on his spouse, calling himself “the largest hypocrite ever.”

The Related Press contributed to this report.