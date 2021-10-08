josh hazlewood become very handy for ms dhoni in ipl 2021 for CSK | Dhoni’s masterplan made this Test bowler ‘Brahmastra’ of CSK, blowing the senses of the opposition team

Ranchi: The team of Chennai has reached the playoffs of IPL. During this, the performance of Rituraj Gaikwad has been very good for the team. He is getting a lot of credit for the success of the team. In this episode, the players of the opposition team are quite surprised by another move of Dhoni. Test and ODI bowler Josh Hazlewood Dhoni has made his Brahmastra.

Getting necessary wickets in every match

Chennai’s performance in the second phase of IPL has been excellent. During this, the performance of Josh Hazlewood has caught everyone’s attention. He has taken 6 wickets in four matches so far, but his wickets have always come on time. Due to which the attitude of the match has even changed.

He took three very important wickets by Hazlewood in the match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). After which the Hyderabad team was reduced to only 134. Apart from this, in the IPL so far, the wickets of players like Kieran Pollard, ON Morgan and Dinesh Karthik have been achieved on such occasions, after which the match has changed towards Chennai.

Chennai eyeing the title

Chennai’s performance in this IPL has been very good. He has won 9 matches so far. Apart from this, he has also reached the playoffs. In such a situation, the fans are hoping that this time Dhoni will definitely win the title of IPL.