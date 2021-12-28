joshi-who-played-role-of-jethalal-in-taarak-mehta-ka-ooltah-chashmah-looked-like-this-during-college-see-photos – Jethalal’s college days in ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ I used to look like this, you will also be surprised to see the photo

‘Jethalal’ looked completely different during his college days. You will also be surprised to see his old pictures.

TV’s famous comedy show ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ is very much liked by the people. Jethalal, the most famous character of this show, is popular from house to house. Jethalal’s bubbly and witty style is very pleasing to the audience. Although Jethalal’s real name is Dilip Joshi, but he is known only by the name of his character. Dilip Joshi used to be quite handsome during his college days. This proves that some old pictures of him, which he himself shared on his social media handle some time ago.

Dileep had shared two of his black and white photos. In one, he is seen in a beard and mustache and in the second picture he can be seen wearing a hat. Sharing the picture, he wrote, ‘This picture is from 1983, in the Green Room of the famous Prithvi Theatre, Juhu… just before the start of our play ‘Khelaiiya’. So many memories of that time with the entire cast and crew, especially Chandu Bhai, Paresh Bhai and the only one Mahendra Joshi.

Started career with Gujarati playsTalking about Dilip Joshi’s career, he started acting at the age of 12. He also started taking part in plays from the time of school. Later he also acted in Gujarati plays. After coming to Mumbai, he started working in plays on behalf of the college as well.

After completing his studies, Dilip Joshi started auditioning for films. After several auditions, in the year 1989, he got a chance to play the role of Ramu Servant in the film ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’. Which was also well liked. Dilip Joshi has worked in films like Khiladi 420, Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani, One Two Ka Four, Dil Hai Tumhaara in his film career.

Once upon a time there was no work: Despite working in many films, in the year 2008, there came a time in Dilip Joshi’s life when he had no work. At that time, Asit Kumar Modi, the producer of ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ had offered him the role of Jethalal’s father Champaklal Gada in the show but Dilip Joshi asked him to play Jethalal’s character. After which Asit Kumar auditioned him for Jethalal and he was given that role. Dilip Joshi put his life into this character and within a few years became a household name.