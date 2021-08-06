Joshua Cheptegei Won the Men’s 5,000 Meters, Mohammed Ahmed Takes Silver
Joshua Cheptegei of Uganda won gold in the men’s 5,000, surviving a physical and tactical race to fend off Mohammed Ahmed of Canada and Paul Chelimo of the United States.
Cheptegei established himself as the best long distance runner in the world in 2020, rewriting the record books for the 5,000 and 10,000.
Cheptegei took his time to take control of the race on a busy night at the national stadium. He was in the middle of the field at the halfway point as the riders took turns to keep the race honest from the front.
As running reached its climax, it evolved into distance running as a contact sport. There were elbows, knees and heels clashing as the leaders fought for position.
Chelimo, the 30-year-old American, took the lead with three laps to go before giving way to Kenyan Nicholas Kimeli.
But when the bell rang, Cheptegei did what he was supposed to, moving forward and opening up just enough room on the back stretch to make it a race for second and third. Ahmed came in force in the final 100 meters with Chelimo stretching Kimeli in the final 5 meters and falling over the finish line to win bronze.
