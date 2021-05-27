Josie Gibson screams as she accidentally falls into a lake on This Morning

Josie Gibson was left screaming on Thursday’s This Morning after she accidentally fell into a lake whereas internet hosting a competitors phase from an impediment course.

The presenter, 36, left presenters Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield in hysterics within the studio as she exclaimed: ‘That wasn’t imply to occur! My mic is de facto costly…’

Proving to be ever the skilled, Josie continued to host the competitors phase whereas ‘treading water’ on the inflatable impediment course in Berkshire.

This Morning then panned onto the presenter being lifted out the water as she tried to get again onto the inflatable impediment course.

To which Holly mentioned: ‘Josie, are you alright?’ with Phil quipping: ‘This isn’t essentially the most dignified!’

After getting again on the impediment course, Josie mentioned: ‘I’m so sorry, my sound man is so indignant with me, very costly piece of equipment on my again.’

With a laughing Holly replying: ‘One among my favorite moments of yours ever, Josie!’

Later on the present, Josie supplied an replace as she mentioned: ‘The mic is ok, I’m on dry land, assume it is protected, I’m right here! I used to be so busy treading water to not destroy it [the microphone].’

The digital camera then panned onto the boys who helped rescue Josie from the water, to which she joked: ‘Fortunately I had David Hasselhoff, AKA Ben, right here to assist me out the water!’