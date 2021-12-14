Journalist fiercely advocated for making Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, lashed out at leaders in his show, video went viral

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s inauguration of Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in Varanasi and spending crores of rupees in it, while all the major opposition parties of the country are criticizing the government and alleging that poverty and inflation will not end by doing such work. Will be It is only for taking advantage of elections and for political interest. In the TV debate too, the spokespersons of various parties are raising questions on this, while during the debate in TV-9 Uttar Pradesh, the anchor journalist fiercely advocated the construction of Kashi Vishwanath Corridor. The leaders of the panelists present in their live shows were scolded for this. When its video also went viral, people started commenting on it on social media and appreciated their point.

TV-9 Consulting Editor Amitabh Agnihotri said, “People are unable to buy scooters, bikes and you are traveling in private ships. And sharing knowledge for poverty. Don’t make a joke, brother. If you can’t give bread then keep calm. Have we not seen marriages in the homes of children and children in your homes? spend crores of rupees. If unaccounted money is wasted and spent on Kashi Vishwanath, then you find it a crime.

He said, “We make Swiss cottages for marriage. In this country, the places which were demolished to make us slaves so that our soul can also be controlled, if those places will not be revived, then what will happen. If money is used in your kothi, it is legitimate and if it is used in the corridor of Baba Vishwanath, it is illegitimate.

Said that “The amount of money that has been spent in the corridor, I know of hundreds of politicians whose kothi has more money than this. 100-100 ACs are installed. Indra’s meeting takes place. Animals and birds are also foreigners in their house and they say that I wake up for the poor. You have no right to raise questions.”

Said, “Sikhs have never raised the question of what is the economic value of the Golden Temple, why the papal power operates in Vatican City, Christians do not raise this question, do not question Mecca-Medina, question Kashi Vishwanath. How can it be a joke? How can there be courage to question Ayodhya?”

Said- Even after being a slave for thousands of years, if Tulsi Chaura remained alive, if the story of Satyanarayana continued, the temple of Bajrang Bali remained, if the memories of Ram-Sita’s marriage remained in our mind, then this monastery There were temples, which kept the soul of India alive.

