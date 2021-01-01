Journalist resigns for Rupani’s betting: Vijay Rupani finally leaves CM’s chair Journalist was charged with treason for betting

Highlights A year ago, a journalist from Ahmedabad had expressed this possibility

He was accused of treason for publishing articles related to the removal of Rupani

After apologizing, the Gujarat High Court dismissed the treason case

The journalist had expressed the possibility of Union Minister Mandvia becoming the new Chief Minister

Ahmedabad

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Saturday resigned in an unexpected turn of events. He went to Raj Bhavan and submitted his resignation to Governor Acharya Devvrat. By the way, there was speculation about Rupani’s resignation a year ago. A journalist from a local web portal was arrested for creating such a possibility. He was charged with treason. However, after apologizing, the High Court dismissed the treason case against journalist Dhawal Patel.

Last year, people across the country, including Gujarat, suffered from the corona epidemic. Gujarat’s health services were in a bad state during this epidemic. Many lost their lives because of the negligence of government officials. Meanwhile, on May 7, 2020, a journalist running a local news portal in Ahmedabad wrote an article. In the article, Dhawal Patel had speculated that Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani could be removed due to his failure to cope with the Corona outbreak. Excitement erupted as soon as the article was published. Gujarat police arrested a journalist on charges of treason.

Gujarat CM News: Who is the new Chief Minister of Gujarat after Vijay Rupani? Learn about the 4 strongest leaders in the race

Mandvi had expressed the possibility of becoming the Chief Minister

In November 2020, the Gujarat High Court dismissed the treason case against the 30-year-old journalist after he sought an unconditional apology for the article. Justice R.P. Dholaria had in an order dated November 6, 2020 quashed the FIR against Dhawal Patel, who was writing for the web portal ‘Face of the Nation’. The CID (Crime) had registered an FIR against Patel for this article. The article speculated that Vijay Rupani would be replaced by Union Minister Mansukh Mandvia. The news gained so much momentum that Mandvi had to give an explanation that Vijay Rupani would not be removed from the post of Chief Minister.

What is the BJP afraid of, which removed Vijay Rupani a few months before the elections

The young journalist has just started his career: High Court

The court said it was satisfied with the apology on behalf of the young journalist, who has just begun his career. The High Court has said that when he (Dhawal Patel) publishes any article in the future, he will not make such remarks without verification against people posted in any constitutional position. Patel was charged under Section 124A (treason) of the IPC and the Disaster Management Act. He was arrested in May. He was later granted bail by a local court.