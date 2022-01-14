Journalist Saurabh Dwivedi In an interview with Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh talked about Kumar Vishwas and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and started crying in the lallontop

Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh is lively in Uttar Pradesh concerning the UP elections. He gave an interview to a channel about all these subjects. Throughout this interview, such a factor occurred on which Sanjay Singh wept. with this he

Additionally talked about the alliance with SP chief Akhilesh Yadav.

Really this interview was happening with ‘The Lallantop’ journalist Saurabh Dwivedi. Throughout this, when Sanjay Singh was requested about the poet Kumar Vishwas, he stated that there was no dialog between them right here however a couple of days in the past, they met in a program. On the topic of Ram temple, he stated that we have now put this rip-off in entrance of the public.

What occurred to Akhilesh Yadav about the alliance : He informed that he couldn’t go on his birthday, so went to congratulate him. Alongside with this, talks had been additionally held with him concerning the rigging in the Uttar Pradesh Panchayat elections.

Had requested for extra seats than Akhilesh : Sanjay Singh informed that there was no query of seats. Whether or not we wished an alliance with SP or not, now just isn’t the time to speak as we’re going to contest 403 seats.

Why did Sanjay Singh cry? When requested about his political profession, he stated, “There was at all times a want to be in public life. I’ve discovered all the qualities of politics from social employee Raghu Thakur. I’ve discovered politics by being in his firm. Sanjay Singh narrated an anecdote from his life. He informed that I had known as Raghu Thakur in certainly one of my packages. Once I went to the station to obtain him, he didn’t come. I angrily informed my colleagues that each one leaders are the similar.

Taking ahead his level, Sanjay Singh stated that after a while I noticed that sporting a shrunken kurta. Somebody stated at the moment that he’s Raghu Thakur. Referring to this incident, Sanjay Singh wept.