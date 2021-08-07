Journalists from India joins Reporters Without Borders in filing complaint with Prosecutors in Paris Israeli against NSO Group Mahua Moitra responds Compelled

The voice against the Pegasus espionage scandal is now being raised all over the world. It has now come to light that 17 journalists from seven countries have joined Reporters Without Borders (RSF) to investigate the matter. This institution presented before the prosecutor of France Israeli company NSO A complaint has been lodged against. It has been told that this espionage case has also been sent to the United Nations.

It has been told that out of the 17 journalists who have filed an appeal before the French Prosecutor, five journalists are also from India. After this matter came to light, Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra tweeted and targeted the central government. Moitra wrote, “Five journalists from India approached the French prosecutor for investigation. It is a really sad day when Indians have to appeal to foreign authorities for truth and justice.

Which journalists appealed to the French prosecutor: It has been told that journalists from around the world who have demanded an investigation into the allegations against NSO, are all suspected of spying through the company-made Pegasus software. The journalists who appealed include two from Azerbaijan, five from Mexico, five from India, one from Spain, two from Hungary, one from Morocco and one from Togo.

Journalists of India who have supported Reporters Without Borders. They include Siddharth Varadarajan, co-founder of The Wire, MK Venu, senior journalist Sushant Singh, RSF correspondent in India Subhranshu Choudhary and Swati Chaturvedi. Among these, Chaturvedi was awarded the RSF Press Freedom Award in 2018.

Significantly, in India, The Wire had revealed that 40 Indian journalists were also named in the leaked spy list of NSO’s Pegasus software. In the forensic test, it was found that the phones of these three journalists were also spied on through Pegasus, while the phone number of Swati Chaturvedi was found in the leaked list. That is, they were also involved in suspicious traces of this software.







