Journalist’s murder in Lakhimpur Kheri: Kheri journalist’s brother accuses media of blaming farmers

Highlights The families of the journalists allege that they are being pressured to make statements against the farmers.

The journalist’s family has accused Ashish Mishra and his accomplices of killing the journalist

A video went viral on Wednesday in which the journalist’s brother Pawan was accusing the media.

Lakhimpur Kheri

The family of journalist Raman Kashyap, who was killed in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, has alleged that he is being pressured to make statements against farmers. Raman’s family has since accused Union Minister Ajay Mishra Tenny’s son Ashish and his accomplices of killing the journalist. Raman’s brother said that some people were telling him to blame the farmers.

Raman’s brother Pawan said, ‘My father and I all made the same statement that he (Raman) was crushed and shot by a vehicle belonging to a convoy of Union Ministers. But many journalists are now trying to tell us that the farmers beat him which did not actually happen.

Raman’s family did not receive the postmortem report

BKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait had said that Raman Kashyap would be counted as a farmer martyr. On this Pawan said, ‘My brother was a journalist but we are a farming family. What Tikait said is true. Pawan further said, ‘I have not yet received the autopsy report. I was told that our complaint is in the process of being linked to another FIR that has already been reported. Our complaint is also being added to the farmers’ FIR.

Pawan accused the media in the video

A video was going viral on Wednesday in which Pawan was accusing the media. Pawan was saying in the video, ‘They are trying to put words in our mouths that he was beaten by farmers. We said it was a lie but politics does not end there.

‘I have seen injuries on Raman’s body’

Pawan said, ‘A journalist came and started saying that the autopsy report said that Raman was injured by being hit with a stick. I argued with him. He threatened me and said that if I was not the brother of that journalist, I would not have spoken so politely. The autopsy report has not come yet and those people are making up stories. Pawan said, ‘I was in the morgue at that time. I saw the injury. He was not beaten with sticks.