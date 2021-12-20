Journey to the final of world badminton

Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth has become the first Indian male player to win a silver medal in the last bout of the World Badminton Championships. He took on Loh Qin Yu of Singapore. Loh defeated Srikanth 21-15 and 22-20 in this match. Despite this defeat, Kidambi Srikanth has created history in the world of Indian men’s badminton. He defeated compatriot Lakshya Sen 17-21, 21-14 and 21-17 in a match of one hour and eight minutes in the semi-finals of the ongoing championship in Huelva, Spain. Now it has been decided that Indian male players will return from this championship with two medals. This is the first time. Lakshya Sen, who participated in the World Championships for the first time, has been assured of a bronze medal and Srikanth has also won a silver medal.

Srikant Kidambi is one of the best badminton players in India. Kidambi Srikanth etched his name in the history books by becoming the first Indian player to reach the final of the BWF World Badminton Championships by defeating Lakshya Sen on 18 December 2021. Lakshya Sen, only 20 years old and Kidambi Srikanth, 28, are actually in the country. represent two generations. Lakshya is the fastest rising player of the country, he has been able to show with his aggressive style that tomorrow belongs to him.

Kidambi Srikanth is a resident of Guntur. When his father took him to the Gopichand Academy in 2008, his elder brother Nandagopal used to play in the same academy. Gopichand started feeding her in doubles and mixed doubles. During this time, the Indian Badminton League was organized in 2013. Srikanth and world number one Kidambi Srikanth were in the same team at that time. Seeing the two practice together one day, Lee Chong Wei’s coach Tae Jo Bok felt that Srikanth played exactly like Lee Chong Wei. He advised her to play in singles.

Before joining his brother in the sports academy in Andhra Pradesh, Srikanth was too lazy. However, he worked hard to join the academy. Srikanth did not take badminton seriously until he joined the Gopichand Badminton Academy in 2008. After joining the Gopichand Badminton Academy, Srikanth started taking badminton seriously. Pullela Gopichand believed that he had talent, but he lacked focus. Gopichand directed him to strengthen his focus on the game.