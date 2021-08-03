Joy monster electric bike run 100 km on single charge at cost of 25 paisa per kilometer read full details

In the midst of the increasing demand for electric vehicles in India, all the automakers as well as new companies have started launching their electric vehicles. In which a new name in the electric bike segment has also been added to Ward Wizard Innovation and Mobility Limited.

Who has launched his electric bike Joy brand, which has got a lot of success last month. According to the report published in Express Drive, which gives information about the auto sector, the company has sold a total of 945 units of its electric two-wheelers in July 2021, which was only 173 units in the last year i.e. July 2021.

Commenting on the company’s rapid sale, Sneh Shouche, Chief Financial Officer, Ward Wizard Innovation & Mobility, said that the subsidies and rebates by the central and state governments have further boosted the sales of electric vehicles.

But he has also cited rising oil prices as a major reason for the increase in the sales of these electric vehicles. With this, electric two-wheelers are now becoming a priority among the people of both urban and rural areas of the country. (read this also– Top 3 electric scooters that offer a long range of up to 200 km at a low price, see full list)

Currently, the company is selling its electric two-wheeler in more than 25 cities of the country but soon this number will be expanded. The bike of the company about which we are telling you is Joy Monster, in which the company has given a 250 watt power motor which is a BLDC motor. In this, the company has given a 72 watt, 39 AH lithium-ion battery pack.

According to the company, the top speed of this bike is 25 kilometers per hour. Regarding its driving range, the company says that once fully charged, this bike gives a driving range of 100 km.

That is, the cost of running it is only 258 paise per kilometer. It takes about 5 to 5:30 hours for this bike to be fully charged once. The starting price of this bike is Rs 1.56 lakh but after availing subsidy and discount, the price of the bike comes down considerably.





