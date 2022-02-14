Jozy Altidore joins New England after 7 years in Toronto



Former U.S. national team forward Joji Altidore signed with Major League Soccer’s New England Revolution on Monday.

Altido left Toronto last week after seven seasons when the team practiced buying a deal. The 32-year-old agreed to extend his one-year contract with Biplob by 2024.

New England says Toronto will be responsible for a portion of Altidore’s salary until 2023.

New England coach Bruce Arena said in a statement: “I believe Joey can continue to be an outstanding goal scorer and we will work hard over the next few months to bring him back to full fitness and good form.”

Altidore scored four goals in 16 MLS matches last season and 62 in 139 regular-season matches with Toronto. He has also played for the New York Red Bulls (2006-08), Villarreal (2008, 2010-11), Jerez (2009), Hull (2009-10), Bursaspor (2011), AZ Alcomer (2011-13) and Sunderland (2013-15). ).

Altidore has scored 42 goals in 115 appearances for the United States since 2007-19, the last time it reached the 2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup Final. He is a two-time US Soccer Federation Player of the Year.

Altidore is married to former US Open tennis champion Sloane Stephens.