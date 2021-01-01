JP Nadda to visit Uttarakhand: BJP national president will hold 11 meetings for Uttarakhand

Highlights BJP national president JP Nadda will visit Uttarakhand

Strategies will be worked out for next year’s state assembly elections

Nadda meets former chief ministers with block heads

New Delhi

BJP national president JP Nadda will hold a two-day visit to Uttarakhand and hold meetings with all party office bearers and people’s representatives. There are Assembly elections in Uttarakhand next year and election strategy will be discussed in these meetings.

Prior to these meetings, the BJP national president will visit Haridwar on August 20 and seek the blessings of the saints there. On August 21, Nadda will hold a meeting with ex-servicemen in the state in Dehradun and take suggestions from them about the elections and appeal for their support. The meeting with the ex-servicemen is considered important as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has declared a former military officer in the state as its chief ministerial candidate.

The Aam Aadmi Party will contest elections in Uttarakhand for the first time. However, he has made a big bet by making a face of a former military officer. The number of retired soldiers in Uttarakhand is significant. A BJP leader said the BJP would tell ex-servicemen that the army under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has gained more strength.

The state unit of the party has planned 11 meetings of Nadda. BJP president Nadda will hold a meeting with block heads. A meeting will be held with Nagar Panchayat chiefs, mayors, party office bearers, party general secretaries, MLAs, MPs, cabinet ministers and chief ministers and former chief ministers.

BJP’s Uttarakhand president Madan Kaushik said all party leaders have been included in the meetings. Everyone will be given several tasks before the election. This meeting is being held only in preparation for the elections. Suggestions will be sought from the block heads to the chief minister and former chief ministers. Apart from this, a meeting of the core committee will also be held, he said.

This election is important for the BJP because so far it has been fighting a battle to change the trend. So far, power has changed in every election in Uttarakhand and the BJP has had to find a way out. The BJP has changed the chief minister of the state twice in five years. There is also factionalism within the party. There is also the question of whether the BJP will contest the elections by fielding the incumbent Chief Minister as its Chief Ministerial candidate. This is also important as the Uttarakhand BJP has several chief ministerial candidates and some of them are former Congressmen.

