JP Nadda’s statement on Lakhimpur Kheri incident: No one is above the law: BJP chief Nadda on Lakhimpur Kheri violence case

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda has sadly described the Lakhimpur Kheri incident. He has assured that he will be properly investigated. The guilty will be punished. No one is above the law. This phenomenon of violence should not be viewed through electoral prism.Nadda said on Friday that the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case in Uttar Pradesh would be investigated “professionally and scientifically”. Action will be taken against those involved in this incident. Because no one is above the law.

Nadda, who is here to attend an event, said the incident of violence should be viewed from a humanitarian point of view and not from an electoral point of view.

“The law will follow its own path,” he said. No one is above the law. SIT has been set up. Tested the best professional and scientific standards. Relevant (in case) action will be taken.

Asked about the alleged involvement of Union Minister Ajay Kumar Mishra’s son, Nadda said neither the BJP nor its government would support any action where the law has been taken.