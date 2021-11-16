JPMorgan says Tesla owes it $162 million because of an Elon Musk tweet.

Elon Musk’s Twitter post about Tesla’s privatization continues to haunt him for more than three years.

On Monday, JPMorgan Chase sued Tesla in federal court, seeking 162 million, which the bank says the electric automaker owed in 2014 under a stock options contract it signed. At the heart of the controversy is a provision in the agreement that allows JPMorgan to change its details after any “extraordinary incident” at Tesla.

The bank claims that on August 7, 2018, a tweet – in which Tesla chief executive Mr Musk said he had “secured funds” to privatize Tesla at a rate of $ 420 per share – fit the bill because it has significantly reduced Tesla’s share price. . Tesla leaders disagree.

JPMorgan’s lawsuit alleges that Tesla sold JPMorgan stock warrants in 2014 “as part of a larger capital market transaction”. According to the agreement, if Tesla’s stock is at a certain price or more on the day the option expires after seven years, it will have to pay a certain amount to JPMorgan – the difference between the actual share price at that date and so on – called the “strike price” set by both sides.