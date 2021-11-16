JPMorgan says Tesla owes it $162 million because of an Elon Musk tweet.
Elon Musk’s Twitter post about Tesla’s privatization continues to haunt him for more than three years.
On Monday, JPMorgan Chase sued Tesla in federal court, seeking 162 million, which the bank says the electric automaker owed in 2014 under a stock options contract it signed. At the heart of the controversy is a provision in the agreement that allows JPMorgan to change its details after any “extraordinary incident” at Tesla.
The bank claims that on August 7, 2018, a tweet – in which Tesla chief executive Mr Musk said he had “secured funds” to privatize Tesla at a rate of $ 420 per share – fit the bill because it has significantly reduced Tesla’s share price. . Tesla leaders disagree.
JPMorgan’s lawsuit alleges that Tesla sold JPMorgan stock warrants in 2014 “as part of a larger capital market transaction”. According to the agreement, if Tesla’s stock is at a certain price or more on the day the option expires after seven years, it will have to pay a certain amount to JPMorgan – the difference between the actual share price at that date and so on – called the “strike price” set by both sides.
The strike price was initially set at just 560 per share. Mr Musk then tweeted about a private acquisition agreement with Tesla at 420 per share – a significant premium over the company’s stock price. The tweet initially raised Tesla’s share price. But it soon became clear that no such agreement had been reached.
Tesla officials rushed to explain the tweet to shareholders and regulators. Mr Musk and Tesla later paid 20 million each to settle the Securities and Exchange Commission case and agreed to step down as chairman for three years.
After the crisis began, JPMorgan wanted to reset the strike price in its contract. Ten days after Mr Musk’s tweet, the bank told Tesla that it had reset the price to 424 per share. One week later the bank raised the price slightly, to $ 484.35 per share.
Tesla did not respond to the changes until early 2019, when its lawyers wrote a letter to JPMorgan claiming that the bank’s strike price adjustment had “become unrealistically accelerated and was an opportunistic attempt to take advantage of the volatile changes in Tesla’s stock.”
Both sides were still in a stalemate in 2020, when Tesla’s Five for One stock split prompted JPMorgan to adjust the strike price for the third time, bringing it to $ 96.87.
Tesla has not accepted any of these changes. Since June of this year, Tesla has offered JPMorgan only the “undisputed” part of the bilateral agreement. (Tesla shares traded above $ 600 for most of that month; the stock last traded at $ 1,013.39 per share on Monday.)
“We have given Tesla a number of opportunities to fulfill its contractual obligations, so it is unfortunate that they have sued this issue,” the bank’s spokeswoman Tasha Paleo said in an email to the New York Times.
Mr Musk and Tesla’s lawyer, Ryan McCarthy, did not respond to a request for comment Tuesday.
