JPSC Answer Key 2021: JPSC has released the answer of this exam, here is the direct link to check

JPSC Answer Key 2021: Jharkhand Public Service Commission has released the answer key of Civil Services Examination 2021. The candidates who are going to appear in JPSC CCE Exam 2021 visit the official website of JPSC.jpsc.gov.in You can download JPSC Answer Key from here. The link to check JPSC answer key is also given here. Candidates can download JPSC Answer Key from the official website.

JPSC CCE Exam was conducted on 19th September 2021 in two shifts i.e. from 10 AM to 12 PM and from 2 PM to 4 PM. Candidates can calculate their probable result with JPSC answer key. Apart from this, if you have any objection, you can file it. However, the JPSC Civil Services Result is expected after considering all the objections.

How to Download JPSC Answer Key 2021

To download the JPSC answer key, candidates visit the official website jpsc.gov.in.

Click on the link ‘Press release and Model Answer Key of the Combined Civil Services (PT) Examination-2021 (Advt. No.01/2021)’ on the homepage of the website.

After clicking, the answer key will open in front of you.

You can download it and also take a print out of it.

The direct link to check the answer key is https://jpsc.gov.in/data/Press_release_01_21_dated_21_09_21.pdf.

JPSC Civil Services Recruitment 2021 to fill 252 posts of Deputy Collector, Police Sub Inspector, District Coordinator, Jail Superintendent, Assistant Municipal Commissioner, Jharkhand Education Service II, Junior Registrar, Assistant Registrar, Assistant Director, Planning Officer and Probation Officer. is being done for. The last date to apply for this is 25 March 2021.

