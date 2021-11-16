jpsc Integrated Civil Service Exam: JPSC Civil Service Exam 2021: Registration for Civil Service Main Examination has started, how to apply – jpsc Jharkhand Civil Service Main Exam Registration starts here How to apply

Highlights Registration for JPSC Main Examination started.

The last date to register is 15 December 2021.

Registration is being done on the official website jpsc.gov.in.

JPSC Consolidated Civil Service Examination Registration 2021: Jharkhand Public Service Commission has started the registration process for JPSC Joint Civil Service Main Examination 2021. Candidates wishing to apply for the exam can register online on the official website of JPSC jpsc.gov.in. The last date to register for the exam is 15th December 2021. Candidates who want to register for the exam (JPSC Civil Service Examination 2021) must have a degree from any government university or recognized institution. The age limit of the candidate should be between 21 to 35 years.



Interested and eligible candidates can register for this exam with the help of simple steps given below.

Register for JPSC Integrated Civil Service Exam 2021 with these simple steps

Step 1: Candidates first visit the official website of JPSC jpsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Click here to apply for the main exam given on the website. Click on this link.

Step 3: Now log in by submitting the registration number and date of birth.

Step 4: Then submit all the requested information.

Step 5: Pay the application fee.

Step 6: After completing all the procedures, take a print of the application.

We tell you that there are two stages in the selection process – prelims and main exam. The main examination will consist of 6 papers. The exam will have 1,050 marks which includes an interview for 100 marks. In the main examination of Paper 6, the first paper will be of qualification only, i.e. its marks will not be added for merit list. Various posts including Deputy Collector, Assistant Municipal Commissioner, District Coordinator, Prison Superintendent etc. will be filled through this recruitment. The recruitment will be for a total of 252 posts.