JPSC Main Admission Card 2021: Jharkhand Integrated Civil Service Main Admission Card 2021 Issued, Check Exam Date – jpsc Integrated Civil Service Main Admission Card 2021 issued on jpsc.gov.in, Exam Date

19 hours ago
Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has issued admission card for Joint Civil Service Main Examination 2021. Candidates who are eligible for the Preliminary Recruitment Examination can check and download their Admission Card (JPSC Mains Admit Card 2022) by visiting the official website of JPSC, jpsc.gov.in. To download the ticket, bring along the date of birth and roll number.

The JPSC Joint Civil Service Main Examination will be held from 11 to 13 March 2022. This time the examination will be held at various examination centers in Ranchi. Here’s how to download a ticket. In addition, a direct link to download the ticket is also given below.

Learn how to download JPSC Admission Card
Step 1: Visit the official website of Jharkhand Public Service Commission, jpsc.gov.in.
Step 2: On the home page, click on the link ‘Admission for Joint Civil Service (Main)’.
Step 3: Login by entering your roll number and date of birth and captcha.
Step 4: Your JPSC 2021 Main Exam Admission Card will be displayed on the screen.
Step 5: Download it and take a printout and keep it with you for exam day.

What to do after downloading the ticket?
Candidates are advised to check the personal details written on the admission card properly after downloading it. On the day of the examination, the candidates should take the admission card with them in the examination hall as without the admission card no admission will be given in the examination center. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the website for necessary information related to the exam.

Vacancy details
The Commission (JPSC) has organized a recruitment drive to fill a total of 252 vacancies in various posts in the departments and ministries under the Government of Jharkhand. In this recruitment drive 44 posts of Deputy Collector, 40 posts of Deputy SP, 16 posts of District Coordinator, 2 posts of Prison Superintendent, 65 posts of Assistant Municipal Commissioner, 41 posts of Jharkhand Education Service-2, 10 posts of Junior Registrar, 10 posts of Assistant Registrar, 02 Assistant Directors. There are 09 posts of Planning Officer and 17 posts of Probation Officer.

