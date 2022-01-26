jpsc main exam postponed: jpsc main exam 2021 postponed: 7th jpsc main exam from January 28 postponed

Ranchi: The Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has postponed the 7th State Administrative Service Main Examination from January 28 with immediate effect. The commission informed the high court on Tuesday that it would review the results of the preliminary examination in respect of reservations for various categories. Earlier, a single bench of the high court had rejected another writ petition in the same case and refused to adjourn the main examination.



During the hearing on Tuesday on the writ petition filed seeking stay of the 7th JPSC main examination, Chief Justice Dr. The commission made the statement before a bench of Ravi Ranjan and Justice Sujit Narayan Prasad.

At the request of the commission, the court allowed a reply in the matter within two weeks and fixed February 15. Earlier, the High Court had held a hearing on the issue of reservation in the preliminary examination of the 7th JPSC. During the hearing of the petition, while the court had also sought answers on the reservation charges in the preliminary examination, the JPSC postponed the main examination for two weeks and sought time to submit the answer.

The main examination of JPSC starting from 28th January has now been postponed with immediate effect. Earlier, the bench on Monday heard an appeal filed against the reservation in the preliminary examination of the seventh JPSC. During the hearing, the court had sought reply from JPSC. The court wanted to know how many class-wise seats are there in 7th JPSC? Is reservation given in pre-examination? How many reserved category candidates were selected in general category? JPSC had to answer all these issues. Meanwhile, the main exam was demanded to be closed.

In this regard, an appeal has been filed on behalf of Kumar Sanyam against the order of the single bench. The petitioner’s plea was recently rejected by a single bench for refusing to adjourn the main examination. During the hearing of the appeal, the petitioner’s counsel Amritansh Vats told the court that reservation has also been granted in the preliminary examination of the 7th JPSC. It was not mentioned in the advertisement or the state government has not formulated a policy to give the benefit of reservation in the preliminary examination.

In the case of Ghulam Sadiq, the High Court bench had on June 16, 2021 in its order said that according to the Jharkhand government, there is no policy to give reservation in the preliminary examination of JPSC. At the same time, in 2015, in the case of Laxman Toppo, the High Court bench had also said that the policy of the Jharkhand government was not to grant reservation in the preliminary examination.

In the discussion held on Monday, it was stated on behalf of the applicant that there are 114 seats in the general category. As per the rules, the candidates had to be declared successful fifteen times. Thus, 1710 candidates were supposed to be selected from the general category, but only 768 candidates have been selected. This shows that reservation has been given in the preliminary examination. He demanded that the main examination should be postponed and the result of the pre-examination should be canceled. The JPSC had asked for time to file a reply.

Earlier on January 25, a single bench of Jharkhand High Court headed by Justice Rajesh Shankar had refused to adjourn the seventh JPSC main examination and dismissed the petition filed in this regard. The court said in its order that stopping the examination would be a never ending process. In this case, no exam will be completed. Each person will continue to file a petition in the court with one or the other wrong answer. The courts are not experts in this matter.

The court said that no relief could be granted to the petitioner in this case. The court had reserved its order on January 18 after concluding the arguments of all the parties. Earlier, an appeal was also filed in the bench to ban the main examination. While hearing the case on January 13, the divisional bench had directed the single bench to order the matter before January 28, the date of the main examination. A single bench had then completed the hearing of the case and reserved its decision.

Petitioner Shekhar Suman had filed a petition in the court in this regard. His lawyer Rajesh Kumar said that the result of the preliminary examination has been declared on the basis of incorrect model answer on behalf of JPSC. JPSC had objected to this. Model answers such as six out of one paper and two out of two are incorrect, so an independent expert committee should be set up to discuss these model answers, until the main examination is postponed. Earlier, the JPSC had said that the objections of the candidates had been forwarded to the expert committee. This standard has been issued after the approval of the committee. Even after this, even if there is a possibility of any kind of error, as per the rules, the examinee (JPSC) benefits from it, not the candidate.