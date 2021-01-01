Jr NTR buys Lamborghini Urus Graphite capsule: Actor Jr NTR buys India’s first Lamborghini Urus Graphite capsule SUV car worth Rs 4 crore
According to reports, Lamborghini has launched Urs Capsule in the premier segment in India. This is a premium version of Lamborghini’s Urus and Urus Peak. The ex-showroom price of Lamborghini Urs and Urs Peak is Rs 3.15 crore. But the company has not yet officially announced the price of Lamborghini Urs Graphite Capsules. It is estimated that the price of this new premium car will be at least Rs 4 to 4.5 crore.
0-200 km / h in just 12 seconds
Lamborghini’s luxury car can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in just 3.6 seconds. So this car takes only 12.8 seconds to reach a speed of 200 kilometers per hour. Lamborghini Urs Graphite Capsules can travel on the road at a maximum speed of 305 km per hour. This SUV car is equipped with three TFT screens, while there are 6 driving modes.
Junior NTR will host ‘KBC Telugu’
At the forefront of the work is another major project in the hands of the junior NTR. He will be hosting ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati Telugu’. Shola will be called Ivro Melo Koteshwarudu in Telugu. Actor Ram Charan will be the first guest of the show.
There will be confusion in ‘RRR’
Besides, Junior NTR will be seen in the film ‘RRR’. He is accompanied by Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt. The film will be screened in 5 different languages worldwide. It is said that the film will be screened in cinemas as well as on OTT platforms.
