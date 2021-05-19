Jr NTR requests fans to not celebrate his birthday amid COVID-19 crisis: 'Stay home, follow local lockdown rules'

South celeb Jr NTR will most definitely be celebrating his thirty eighth birthday the following day, 20 May even impartial.

The actor, who’s at the moment in quarantine after testing apparent for coronavirus , has appealed to his fans to now not celebrate his birthday on a mountainous scale and as a change protect at house and observe lockdown tips.

Each One yr, his fans celebrate his birthday on a mountainous scale. There are big celebrations all through Tamil Nadu. However this One yr, the actor has himself made ‘a humble enchantment’ to his fans to protect indoors.

On 10 May, Jr NTR examined apparent for coronavirus.

On 10 May even impartial, Jr NTR has examined apparent for coronavirus . Put up which, he and his whole household isolated themselves and are following your whole protocols.

Jr NTR is at the moment engaged on SS Rajamouli’s RRR which moreover stars Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, and others. The movie will most definitely be launched in 5 languages specifically Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi on 13 October. Jr NTR performs Komaram Bheem within the vital-awaited movie, area within the Twenties.

The workforce of RRR, together with Jr NTR, not too long ago obtained proper right here collectively for a video urging of us to fetch the COVID-19 vaccine. The celebs moreover urged their fans and followers to look at the celebrated-or-garden protocol for safety from the coronavirus .

Jr NTR will moreover be working with director Koratala Siva for a movie within the social drama style. It’s anticipated to be launched on 29 April, 2022. The two will most definitely be coming collectively but once more after their collaboration on Janatha Storage.