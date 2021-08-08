JRD Tata interesting facts about indian billionaire and many tata group companies founder – JRD Tata was defeated by this person in the condition of flying an airplane, flew alone from England to India

JRD Tata, the former chairman of Tata Group and uncle of Ratan Tata, was a well-known industrialist of the country. JRD Tata had a passion for flying in a ship since childhood. JRD was the first Indian to get a pilot’s license to fly a ship. Today we are going to tell you an anecdote related to the life of GRD Tata, in which he flew an airplane from England to India alone.

According to GRD Tata’s biography “Beyond the Last Blue Mountain”, written by RM Lala, an advertisement appeared in the London Times of 19 November 1929. In this advertisement published by the Aga Khan, it was said that any Indian who travels from England to India or India to England by plane alone, will be given 500 pounds in reward. JRD Tata accepted the challenge of Aga Khan and took off on time. But he was defeated by Espy Merwan Engineer in this match. Later Espy Engineer became the Chief of Air Staff of India.

JRD Tata also used to fly airplanes with mail: According to the biography of JRD Tata, he also used to fly airplanes with mail. On 15 October 1932, GRD Tata flew to Ahmedabad by air mail from Karachi airport. Later this flight was taken to Bombay. JRD told RM Lala, who wrote his biographer, that at that time we did not have any navigation to help us in the air or on the ground. Nor did we have a radio.

Ships used to land in Yerwada Jail of Poona due to bad weather: In a conversation with his biographer RM Lala, JRD Tata says that there was no airport in Bombay at that time. At that time ships used to land in the flat area of ​​Juhu. Many times we had to face the problem of bad weather. In such a situation, the ship was taken to Poona. Here the ship was lowered in the premises of Yerwada Jail.

Founded several companies of the Tata Group: JRD Tata founded several Tata Group companies during his tenure. This includes Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Tata Motors, Titan Industries, Tata Salt (Salt), Voltas and Air India.

JRD Tata spoke French: JRD Tata’s mother was a French woman. JRD spent most of his childhood in France. The result of this was that JRD Tata’s first language was French. Due to the mother being a French woman, only French was spoken in JRD’s family. JRD Tata was also awarded the two highest civilian honors of India and France.





