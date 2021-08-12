JRD Tata reaction on Bharat Ratan Honor Ratan Tata Reaction

JRD Tata, the former chairman of the Tata Group, has received many honors in his life. It also includes Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian award. JRD Tata was awarded the Bharat Ratna in 1992. Today we are going to tell you an anecdote related to this.

Ratan Tata first gave the news of JRD Tata getting Bharat Ratna. When Ratan Tata told JRD that he had been selected for the Bharat Ratna, JRD’s quick reaction was, “Oh my God! why me? Can’t we do anything to stop it?” After this JRD tells Ratan Tata that “It is true that I have done some good work. Civil aviation has been given to the country. Its industrial production has increased. But so why, anyone does this for their country.

Did not see son or daughter as heir: Girish Kuber, who wrote the book “The Tatas: How a Family Builds a Business and Nation” on the Tata family, says that once JRD Tata was asked if you never felt the lack of an heir who could carry on your legacy. . To this JRD replied that I love children. But I never saw any son or daughter as my successor.

Dreamed big dreams for India after independence: JRD Tata loved his country very much. After independence, he had big dreams for India. JRD Tata was very close to the Nehru family but he did not agree with their socialist economic model. JRD Tata has contributed immensely in the economic development of the country. In view of this, in 1994, a stamp stamp was also issued in the name of JRD Tata. JRD Tata’s picture was also made on this stamp stamp worth Rs.

Became an Honorary Group Captain in the Indian Air Force in 1948 JRD Tata was appointed as an Honorary Group Captain in the Indian Air Force in 1948. He was promoted to the rank of Air Commodore in 1966. This post was equivalent to the rank of Brigadier in the Indian Army at that time. JRD Tata was promoted to the rank of Air Vice Marshal in 1974. In 1983, JRD Tata was also honored with France’s highest honor “Legion of Honour”.

Most of life was spent in France: JRD Tata’s mother was from France. Most of his life was spent in France. Because of this French became the first language of JRD Tata. He did his schooling at the Johnson de Sally School in Paris. JRD Tata had French citizenship. Leaving French citizenship in 1929, he acquired Indian citizenship.





