jssc cgl 2022: JSSC CGL 2022: Jharkhand Government Job Opportunities, Total 956 Vacancies, Salary Up to 1.42 Lakh – Notification of Jharkhand ssc cgl 2022 to fill a total of 956 vacancies on jssc.nic.in

Through this recruitment drive (JSSC CGL Recruitment 2022), a total of 957 vacancies will be filled for various posts including Assistant Branch Officers, Junior Secretary Assistants. The last date to submit online application is January 14, 2022. You can see the important information of Jharkhand SSC Recruitment 2022 below.
Vacancy Details (JSSC Vacancy 2022 Details)
Assistant Branch Officer – 384 posts
Junior Secretary Assistant – 322 posts
Block Supply Officer – 245 posts
Planning Assistant – 05 posts
Total number of vacancies – 956 posts
Who can apply?
Candidates who have completed their degree from any recognized university or institute can apply. In addition, candidates must be at least 21 years of age and at most 35 years of age on 01 August 2021. Candidates in the reserved category will be given concessions in the upper age limit as per government rules. For important information on educational qualifications and age, read the instructions below carefully.
Application fee
General, OBC and EWS category candidates will have to pay Rs.100 as application fee and SSC, ST candidates will have to pay Rs.50 as application fee. Pay examination fee only through debit card, credit card, net banking fee mode.
Do you know how much salary you will get?
Assistant Branch Officer – Salary Matrix Level – Rs.7,44900 to Rs.142400
Junior Secretary Assistant – Salary Matrix Level-2, Rs.19900 to Rs.63200
Block Supply Officer – Pay Matrix Level-6, Rs.35400 to Rs.112400
Planning Assistant – Salary Matrix Level-5, Rs.29200 to Rs.92300
Jharkhand SSC Recruitment 2022 Notification
Official website link
