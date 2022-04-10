JSSC Recruitment 2022 A total of 701 vacancies for the post of Direction Officer, Salary up to Rs. 1.12 Lakh

Bumper recruitment is underway in Jharkhand for candidates looking for government jobs. Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has issued notification for Jharkhand Industrial Direction Officers. Hundreds of vacancies in various trades will be filled here. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of JSSC www.jssc.nic.in. Online applications will start from 12 April 2022.As per the notification issued by the Commission (Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission), thisYes, a total of 701 vacancies will be filled for the post of Instructor Officer in various trades including Copa, Information Technology, Front Office Assistant, Draftsman Mechanical, Draftsman Civil, Mechanic Grinder, Wireman. Eligible candidates can apply in the prescribed format on or before 12 May 2022. The OMR sheet based exam can be taken in the first week of June 2022.

Age range

The age limit of applicants for JSSC Recruitment 2022 should be minimum 21 years and maximum 35 years on 1st August 2022. The maximum age limit for reserved category (male / female) is 38 years. OBC candidates should be between 21 to 37 years of age. The maximum age limit for women (reserved category, EWS, SC, ST, OBC) is 38 years. Click here for details of educational qualification-

Application fee

General category candidates will have to pay Rs. 100 as application fee. The application fee for ST, ST candidates is 50. Carefully read the JSSC job notification given below before applying by the candidates.

Do you know how much salary you will get?

According to the recruitment notification issued by the JSSC, the candidates who get the job for the post of Instructional Officer are required to pay Rs. 35400 to Rs. Salary scale up to 112400 will be given.

JSSC Instruction Officer Recruitment 2022 Notification