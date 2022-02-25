JSSC Recruitment 2022 to fill up 500 vacancies in Government Jobs, Excise Constable for 10th pass – Government Jobs

Candidates who have passed 10th have a good chance to get a government job. Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has invited applications for Jharkhand Excise Constable Recruitment Opening. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website of JSSC, jssc.nic.in. Applications will be accepted online only.As per JSSC Excise Constable Recruitment Notification, online application for Competitive Examination 2022 has started from today (25th February 2022). Eligible candidates can apply online till March 26, submit application fee till March 29 and correct their application (if required) from 02 to 04 April 2022. Click here to view Jharkhand SSC Recruitment 2022 Notification-

Vacancy details

The recruitment drive (JSSC Recruitment 2022) has been organized to fill a total of 583 vacancies of excise constables. It has 237 seats in general category, 59 seats for EWS, 32 seats for BC, 50 seats for EBC, 57 seats for SC and 148 seats for ST.

Educational Qualifications and Age Limits

Candidates who have passed Class X from a recognized board or institution can apply. At the same time, the age of the applicant should be at least 18 years and not more than 25 years on August 1, 2022. However, candidates in the reserved category will be exempted from the upper age as per government norms.

That’s the salary

The candidates for the post of Jharkhand Excise Constable will be paid a salary of Rs. 19,900 to Rs.

Application fee

Applicants will have to pay a fee of Rs 100, while candidates in the reserved category will have to pay a fee of Rs 50.

Selection process

Eligible applicants will be recruited on the basis of a three stage examination. First of all shortlisting will be done on the basis of physical performance test (PET), written test and medical test.