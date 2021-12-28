JSW Group will give three lack Rupees to its employees for buying e-vehicles this company

Group Chairman Sajjan Jindal said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced at the COP26 summit in Glasgow that India wants to achieve the target of zero carbon emissions by 2070, in view of which JSW Group has come up with this new EV policy.” ‘

JSW Group has announced an incentive of up to Rs 3 lakh for its employees across India to buy electric vehicles from the new year i.e. from January 1. The company in a statement on Monday informed about the green initiative ‘JSW Electric Vehicle Policy’ launched for its employees across India.

It is said that this is the first of its kind initiative by a large Indian corporate house and its EV policy will be effective from January 1, 2022 for its employees across the country. It was told that under the new policy, the company will give an incentive amount of up to three lakh rupees to its employees for buying four-wheeler or two-wheeler electric vehicles. The aim of this policy is to motivate the entire group to adopt electric vehicles.

Dilip Patnaik, Chairman and CHRO, JSW Group, told reporters, “As electric vehicles are more efficient than conventional IC engine vehicles, the JSW EV policy, effective from January 2022, will set a benchmark for others to follow. EVs are not only eco-friendly but also cost-effective.”

JSW Group is involved in various sectors including steel, energy, infrastructure, cement, paints, venture capital and sports. Apart from announcing the EV policy for the employees (which will help them contribute towards EV adoption in the country), the company has also set a CO2 emission target for itself. JSW Steel (part of the JSW Group) has adopted a climate change policy and has set an ambitious CO2 emission reduction target of 42 percent by 2030 in the base year of 2005.