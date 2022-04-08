JSW Steel’s crude steel output grows 37% in March quarter; FY22 production soars 38%





JSW Steel’s crude steel production for the March quarter has grown 37% year-on-year on a consolidated basis to 5.98 million tonnes. This production includes production at jointly controlled entity — JSW Ispat Special Products (JISPL). The capacity utilisation of existing operations at standalone level improved from 94% in the preceding quarter to 98% in the March ended quarter, company said in a filing to the stock exchanges.

For the full year ended March 31, 2022, JSW Steel’s crude steel production stood at 21.47 million tonnes on consolidated level, which has increased 38% from the last financial year. On a standalone level, the company produced 17.62 million tonnes of crude steel, which is up 17% over FY21.

At a standalone level, the production was up 20% y-o-y and 13% sequentially to 5.01 million tonnes in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Bhushan Power & Steel produced 0.71 million tonnes of crude steel during the quarter and 2.72 million tonnes for the full year ended March 2022, while JSW Steel USA, Ohio produced 0.10 million tonnes in January-March and 0.55 million tonnes in FY22. JSW Ispat Special Products reported production of 0.17 million tonnes during the quarter and 0.58 million tonnes for the full year.