Juan Soto’s agent shoots down trade rumor: ‘Not happening’

Juan Soto’s agent shoots down trade rumor: ‘Not taking place’



Juan Soto trade rumors surfaced earlier this week, whilst Washington Nationwide Sluger continues to be beneath contract for the 2024 season.

Nameless MLB group executives advised ESPN that residents could possibly be “pressured” and “impressed” to take care of Soto in the summertime. He’s hitting .250 with a .864 OPS and eight homers. He’s additionally main the league.

“If they don’t seem to be going to signal him [to a long-term deal]Then they must trade him, “an unnamed appraiser advised the outlet.” The query is: when? “

However the failure of Soto and the Nationals to make an extension within the offseason was a significant story. In keeping with ESPN, Boras Company’s Soto and his brokers have determined to reject the 13-year, $ 350 million extension within the offseason. He signed a one-year contract within the offseason by means of arbitration.

On Thursday, Scott Boras vaguely advised the New York Put up, “Neglect the Soto trade … it is not taking place.”

Soto is 23 years outdated, and when he is able to hit the open market, he could possibly be searching for a record-setting deal.

He made his debut with the Nationals in 2018 and was a key a part of the group’s World Collection run in 2019. He averaged .282 batting and .949 OPS career-high 34 house runs that season and three house runs within the World Collection towards the Houston Astros.

Washington is 13-26 years outdated this season and will offload some veterans if the season continues to go south.