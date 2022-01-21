Jubin Nautiyal and Neha Khan appeared in T-series’ sizzling song O Aasman Wale, song released! Jubin Nautiyal and Neha Khan, song released!

Jubin Nautiyal and Neha Khan appeared in T-series’ sizzling song O Aasman Wale, song launched! Jubin Nautiyal and Neha Khan, song launched!

Information oi-Salman Khan

The duo of Bhushan Kumar and Jubin Nautiyal have offered their listeners with songs which have made them emotional. The couple is now arising with a brand new song titled O Aasman Wale. Composed by Rochak Kohli, the song is written by Manoj Muntashir. Zubin and Neha Sharma appeared in the music video of the song. Directed by Navjeet Buttar, the heartwarming song ‘O Aakashwale’ has been shot at lovely areas in Shimla. Bhushan Kumar says

Followers remembered King Khan once more, ‘We miss you Shahrukh Khan’ trended on Twitter, ready for Pathan!

Zubin has all the time proved himself as an artiste who can elevate any song. Zubin and Neha have achieved a beautiful job in this song in addition to seeing their character make you’re keen on them will go.” About this Jubin Nautiyal says, “O Aasmanwale is a really soulful and very highly effective observe.

As an artist, the songs of this style look very difficult as we wish the emotions behind the lyrics of this song to achieve individuals. Hope the listeners will like this song.” Neha Khan believes, “I like Zubin’s music and I really feel that he is likely one of the finest singers in our nation at this time,

So it’s a nice honor for me to be part of the song sung by him. Bhushan sir is a well known title in the music world so ‘O Aakashwale’ is an extremely particular song for me for a lot of causes.” Coming to you with Bhushan Kumar’s T-Collection O Aakashwale,

Jubin Nautiyal and Neha Khan appeared in the music video of this song. Composed by Rochak Kohli, the song is written by Manoj Muntashir and directed by Navjit Buttar. This song is out there on T-Collection’ YouTube channel.

Keep up to date with each information of the movie business and get film critiques Enable Notifications You might have already subscribed

english abstract Bollywood Singer Jubin Nautiyal and Neha Khan appeared in T-series’ sizzling song O Aasman Wale, song launched. Have a look.

Story first printed: Friday, January 21, 2022, 14:53 [IST]