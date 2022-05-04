Judge accepts Derek Chauvin plea deal in George Floyd federal civil rights case



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

On Wednesday, a federal judge accepted the terms of Derek Chauvin’s appeal.

U.S. District Judge Paul Magnusson, who is conducting federal civil rights trials against four former Minneapolis police officers in connection with the May 25, 2020 murder of George Floyd, accepted Chauvin’s appeal and sentenced him to 20 to 25 years in prison, the Associated Press reported.

Chauvin pleaded guilty to Floyd’s civil rights violations on December 15, admitting for the first time that he had knelt on Floyd’s neck – even after he had become unresponsive – resulting in the death of a black man on May 25, 2020. The former white officer admitted that he had deliberately deprived Floyd of his right to be released from unreasonable seizure with unreasonable force by a police officer.

Minneapolis Police Involved in Patterns of Racial Discrimination: State Investigations

Under the application agreement signed by Chauvin, both parties agreed that Chauvin should be sentenced to between 20 and 25 years, prosecutors said they would want for 25 years. He could face life in prison in the federal count. With credit for a good time in the federal system, he will serve 17 to 21 years and three months behind bars.

Magnuson postponed accepting the deal until a presentation investigation was completed. He said in a one-page order on Wednesday that the report had been issued, so it was appropriate to accept the deal now. He did not set a date for Chauvin’s execution.

Chauvin is already serving a 22 1/2 year sentence for his murder in a state court last year, although he is appealing that conviction. He will serve a federal sentence in conjunction with a state sentence.

According to The Associated Press, the federal appeal agreement means Chauvin will likely spend more time in prison than face state punishment. Prisoners in the state of Minnesota typically serve one-third of their sentences on parole, which means 15 years in prison for him.

Chauvin waived his right to contest a federal conviction if Magnuson accepted the appeal agreement.

Magnusson did not set a date for the sentencing of three other former officers who were convicted in February of related federal civil rights charges. Presentation investigations by Tou Thao, Thomas Lane, and J. Alexander Queng are still ongoing. They are due to stand trial in state court next month on charges of aiding and abetting Chauvin in Floyd’s murder.

Prosecutors revealed at a pre-trial hearing last month that the three had rejected the plea agreement on state charges. Terms not disclosed. Lane’s attorney, Earl Gray, said it was difficult for the defense to negotiate when the three still did not know what their federal punishment would be.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.