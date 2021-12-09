Judge Appoints Special Master to Review Material Seized From Project Veritas

A federal judge on Wednesday appointed a so-called special master to determine whether material seized from current and former Project Veritas employees could be used by prosecutors as evidence in their investigation into an alleged theft of a diary kept by President Biden’s daughter last year. .

The decision by U.S. District Court Judge Analisa Torres came as a victory for Project Veritas, a conservative group that has been scrutinizing its behavior by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Manhattan in recent weeks as it investigates how Ashley Biden kept a diary. The path to Project Veritas in the week before Election Day last year.

The group asked the judge to appoint a special master to ensure that the content included by the lawyer-client privileges should not be accessed and that the group’s First Amendment rights as a media body would be protected.

Despite ruling in favor of Project Veritas, Judge Torres denied a request by the group to order the Justice Department to order a leaked inquiry into who provided the leaked information to The New York Times, which reported to them shortly after it happened in early November.