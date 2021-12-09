Judge Appoints Special Master to Review Material Seized From Project Veritas
A federal judge on Wednesday appointed a so-called special master to determine whether material seized from current and former Project Veritas employees could be used by prosecutors as evidence in their investigation into an alleged theft of a diary kept by President Biden’s daughter last year. .
The decision by U.S. District Court Judge Analisa Torres came as a victory for Project Veritas, a conservative group that has been scrutinizing its behavior by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Manhattan in recent weeks as it investigates how Ashley Biden kept a diary. The path to Project Veritas in the week before Election Day last year.
The group asked the judge to appoint a special master to ensure that the content included by the lawyer-client privileges should not be accessed and that the group’s First Amendment rights as a media body would be protected.
Despite ruling in favor of Project Veritas, Judge Torres denied a request by the group to order the Justice Department to order a leaked inquiry into who provided the leaked information to The New York Times, which reported to them shortly after it happened in early November.
In appointing the special master, Judge Torres acknowledged that the federal prosecutors themselves could review the case “very honestly.”
But she said the appointment of a special master is necessary because the process is both important and fair.
“In light of the concerns of the potential First Amendment inherent in the review of the material seized from the petitioners, the court found that the appointment of a special master would ‘help protect the public’s confidence in the administration of justice,'” the judge said.
Barbara S. Jones, a retired former U.S. District Court judge in Manhattan who now works as a private lawyer, will serve as special master, Judge Torres said.
It is common to appoint special masters in high-profile investigations, where officers may have obtained material that is frequently banned by the government because they are protected by lawyer-client privileges. President Donald J. Rudolf W., who served as Trump’s personal lawyer. A special master was appointed earlier this year to determine what evidence prosecutors could use to search Giuliani’s home and office.
Federal prosecutors and FBI agents are investigating the role of Project Veritas in any diary theft. Project Veritas acknowledged that it had paid for the diary, but said that those who sold it to the group had promised to obtain it legally.
Project Veritas has sought to portray itself as a journalistic organization whose first amendment rights are being trampled underfoot by the overzealous Department of Justice. The group’s lawyer praised the decision in a tweet, saying it was a sign that the group’s First Amendment rights were being protected.
