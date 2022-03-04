Judge approves fix to stem race bias in NFL concussion deal



Retired black soccer players who were denied payments for dementia in the NFL’s 1 billion Connection Settlement could be re-examined or have their claims re-examined to eliminate racial bias in terms of testing and payment, finalized Friday under a revised plan.

Anger over the use of “race-norming” in dementia testing – which was assumed to have a lower cognitive baseline score for blacks, which makes it harder for them to show the emotional decline associated with football – forced the NFL and players’ lawyers to negotiate last year.

These amendments could allow many retired players to resubmit their claims and add $ 100 million or more to the NFL’s legal tab. The NFL, through funding, has so far paid more than $ 800 million, almost half of the amount for dementia claims. The dementia reward averages around $ 600,000.

“Thousands of black players will benefit from these changes to the settlement,” said lawyer Cyril V. Smith, who represents former players Najeh Davenport and Kevin Henry, raised the issue of racial discrimination in 2020.

Philadelphia Senior U.S. District Judge Anita B. Brody, who has been overseeing the NFL Connection case for over a decade, dismissed the lawsuit but instructed the parties to resolve the issue. He approved the changes in an order filed Friday.

More than 3,300 former players or their families have applied for prizes for brain injuries associated with their playing days, with more than 2,000 of them for moderate to advanced dementia.

Dementia has proven to be the most controversial, and so far only 3 out of 10 claims have been made. A further one-third has been denied, and the rest has stalled, often going through various levels of review by claim administrators, medical and legal advisers, audit investigators and judges.

In a recent ruling that shows families had difficulty navigating the claims process, the reviewer lamented the long delay in finding advanced CTE or chronic traumatic encephalopathy after the death of the widow of a former player in 2019.

His medical records show “progressive cognitive decline and conclusive evidence that he was suffering from CTE at the time of his death,” wrote reviewer David Hoffman.

“But those diagnoses, and the supporting medical records, do not fit into the settlement box for the claimed eligibility diagnosis (dementia),” said Hoffman, a contract law expert at the University of Pennsylvania Law School.

The player, a black man who was 57 when he died, also had his scores determined for his race, age, education and other factors, matching the protocols used at the time. According to Hoffman, even if his experiments were restored under the new race-blind formula, his claim would not be eligible for the award.

The majority of players in the league – 70% active players and more than 60% surviving retirees – are black. So the changes are expected to be significant and potentially costly for the NFL.

The agreement to end race-norming came after months of closed-door negotiations between NFL lawyers, a class council for about 20,000 retired players, and Smith and others representing Davenport and Henry.

Why Jenkins and his wife, Amy Lewis, have also fought for change, collected thousands of petitions and pressured the Department of Civil Rights to investigate alleged discrimination.

The binary scoring system used in dementia testing – one for blacks, one for everyone else – was developed by neuroscientists in the 1990’s as a crude way to factor in a patient’s socioeconomic background. Experts say it was never used to determine payment in court decisions.

However, it was accepted by both parties in the 2015 settlement that settled the case, alleging that the NFL repeatedly hid what it knew about the risk of injury.

The 65-year-old settlement also provides financial rewards for former players with Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. It does not cover the CTE – what some call the Signature Disease of Football – except for men diagnosed posthumously before April 2015, with a deadline to avoid inciting suicide.