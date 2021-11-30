Judge Delays Aung San Suu Kyi Trial in Myanmar
A Myanmar judge on Tuesday delayed announcing the long-awaited verdict against ousted civilian leader Dow Aung San Suu Kyi, who faces several verdicts that could land her in jail for life.
The 76-year-old, who was arrested during a military coup in February. 11 charges and a maximum of 102 years in prison. Her trial is being held at a closed-door hearing in Myanmar’s capital, Nay Pyi Taw. The junta has barred all five of its lawyers from speaking to the media, saying their dialogue could “destabilize the country.”
A source familiar with the matter said the court was expected to give its first verdict on Tuesday on the issue of inciting public unrest, but the judges adjourned the case until next month. It was not immediately clear why the judge announced the delay.
Ms. Aung San Suu Kyi is a flawed hero for this troubled nation.
Among her supporters in Myanmar, she is almost a god-like figure, describing her as a defender of the country’s democracy, for which she has won the Nobel Peace Prize. But her involvement in the army’s mass atrocities against the Rohingya has tarnished her international image.
Tuesday’s ruling on allegations of inciting public unrest was expected to come a year after Ms Aung San Suu Kyi defeated her military-backed opposition and led her party to a landslide victory.
The convicted verdict is likely to spark a protest movement that has prompted thousands of people to take up arms against the military since the generals took power in February. The United Nations and foreign governments have described the tests as politically motivated.
In the months since the coup, people have taken to the streets, doctors and nurses have stopped working in protest, and many have refused to pay taxes in what is known as the Civil Disobedience Movement.
Despite threats of arrest, the movement is gaining widespread support. An increasing number of troops are attacking the army along with armed protesters and rebel groups. According to the Thai human rights organization Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (Burma), the junta has responded by cracking down – killing 1,297 people and arresting more than 10,500.
The National Unity Government, a group of ousted civic leaders, said last week that it had collected $ 6.3 million from people who had bought “bonds” to fund the revolution. For many of her supporters, Ms. Aung San Suu Kyi was seen as the only politician to lead Myanmar to full democracy. The country has been ruled by a half-century army since 1962. After Ms. Aung San Suu Kyi was elected in 2015, she was forced to share power with the military, which appointed 25 percent of the parliament.
She has not been seen in public since her arrest on February 1, nor has she been able to speak to anyone except her lawyers. She and her National League for Democracy (NLD) associates in parliament were detained by authorities on charges of cheating military voters. Ms Aung San Suu Kyi has denied the allegations.
Rights activists have condemned the provocation, saying it was used to intimidate military critics. It carries a maximum sentence of three years and states that anyone who “publishes or disseminates any statement, rumor or report” may be held liable “for the purpose of causing or causing fear or apprehension to the public”.
Proponents of her case have been working to make the actual transcript of this statement available online. Tuesday’s decision is the first of several to be announced in the coming months.
Dr. Aung San Suu Kyi has long been a source of frustration in Myanmar’s military, so much so that she was imprisoned for nearly 15 years until 2010.
Analysts say Tatmado, known as Myanmar’s military, is upset by its overwhelming popularity. In 2015, when the country held national elections, her party, the National League of Democracy, won a landslide victory.
A year later, the NLD introduced a bill in Parliament to create a new position for Ms. Aung San Suu Kyi as a state advisor. The move was seen as a direct challenge to Tatmada because it violated the country’s constitution, which was drafted by the generals and barred Myanmar’s presidential candidates from having close family members who were “loyal to foreign powers.” (Ms. Aung San Suu Kyi was married to a British man who has now died and has two sons who live abroad.)
As State Counselor, Ms. Aung San Suu Kyi declared herself above the President and named herself Minister of Foreign Affairs, a move that was seized by the military.
Political experts say Suu Kyi Aung San Suu Kyi has always had an incomparable relationship with senior General Min Aung Hlaing, who led the February uprising that ousted her from power. According to David Mathieson, a veteran analyst in Myanmar, for many years, the two leaders have been mediating, “like divorce.”
But during her tenure, Ms. Aung San Suu Kyi was criticized for being too respectful of generals – describing her relationship with the military as “not so bad” and saying the generals in her cabinet were “too sweet.” In 2019, she infamously defended the military’s 2017 crackdown on the Muslim Rohingya minority in The Hague, which angered the international community.
Dr. Aung San Suu Kyi is being prosecuted on a number of charges, including corruption and inciting public unrest.
She faces up to 102 years in prison if convicted of all 11 charges. Proponents of her case have been working to make the actual transcript of this statement available online.
The five lawyers representing her have been placed under a very unusual gag order barring them from speaking publicly about her case.
Five of the charges are against her, including taking bribes in cash and gold. She called the allegations “absurd.”
She is being prosecuted separately for violating official secret law during the colonial period, which prohibits the state from sharing information that could be useful to the enemy. Her co-defendants in the case are former finance officials and her Australian economic policy adviser, Sean Turnell, suggests the allegations involve government spending.
Myanmar’s election commission, which has seized power, announced this month that she and 15 other leaders of her party, the National League for Democracy, would be charged with electoral fraud. The lawsuit will be dealt with separately from her criminal charges and as a result the party may be barred from participating in future elections.
The court is also expected to rule on two cases of violation of the Covid-19 protocol. The allegations stem from an area during the 2020 election campaign in which she stood outside, in a face mask and face shield, waving her dog, Taichito, beside her, and supporters passing by in vehicles. The video of the scene shows masked assistants and security personnel standing nearby, but socially far away.
The final arguments on the two issues of illegal possession and import of walkie-talkies will take place next month. Her defense says the equipment belonged to her security team, not hers.
Ms Aung San Suu Kyi is being held in the capital, Nay Pyi Taw, and is being tried in a special court that was set up in the living room of another house.
