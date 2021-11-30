Judge Delays Aung San Suu Kyi Trial in Myanmar



Image A protester holding a poster depicting Aung San Suu Kyi during a protest against a military coup in front of the Central Bank of Myanmar in Yangon in February. Credit … Agence France-Presse – Getty Images

A Myanmar judge on Tuesday delayed announcing the long-awaited verdict against ousted civilian leader Dow Aung San Suu Kyi, who faces several verdicts that could land her in jail for life.

The 76-year-old, who was arrested during a military coup in February. 11 charges and a maximum of 102 years in prison. Her trial is being held at a closed-door hearing in Myanmar’s capital, Nay Pyi Taw. The junta has barred all five of its lawyers from speaking to the media, saying their dialogue could “destabilize the country.”

A source familiar with the matter said the court was expected to give its first verdict on Tuesday on the issue of inciting public unrest, but the judges adjourned the case until next month. It was not immediately clear why the judge announced the delay.

Ms. Aung San Suu Kyi is a flawed hero for this troubled nation.

Among her supporters in Myanmar, she is almost a god-like figure, describing her as a defender of the country’s democracy, for which she has won the Nobel Peace Prize. But her involvement in the army’s mass atrocities against the Rohingya has tarnished her international image.

Tuesday’s ruling on allegations of inciting public unrest was expected to come a year after Ms Aung San Suu Kyi defeated her military-backed opposition and led her party to a landslide victory.

The convicted verdict is likely to spark a protest movement that has prompted thousands of people to take up arms against the military since the generals took power in February. The United Nations and foreign governments have described the tests as politically motivated.

In the months since the coup, people have taken to the streets, doctors and nurses have stopped working in protest, and many have refused to pay taxes in what is known as the Civil Disobedience Movement.

Despite threats of arrest, the movement is gaining widespread support. An increasing number of troops are attacking the army along with armed protesters and rebel groups. According to the Thai human rights organization Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (Burma), the junta has responded by cracking down – killing 1,297 people and arresting more than 10,500.

The National Unity Government, a group of ousted civic leaders, said last week that it had collected $ 6.3 million from people who had bought “bonds” to fund the revolution. For many of her supporters, Ms. Aung San Suu Kyi was seen as the only politician to lead Myanmar to full democracy. The country has been ruled by a half-century army since 1962. After Ms. Aung San Suu Kyi was elected in 2015, she was forced to share power with the military, which appointed 25 percent of the parliament.

She has not been seen in public since her arrest on February 1, nor has she been able to speak to anyone except her lawyers. She and her National League for Democracy (NLD) associates in parliament were detained by authorities on charges of cheating military voters. Ms Aung San Suu Kyi has denied the allegations.

Rights activists have condemned the provocation, saying it was used to intimidate military critics. It carries a maximum sentence of three years and states that anyone who “publishes or disseminates any statement, rumor or report” may be held liable “for the purpose of causing or causing fear or apprehension to the public”.

Proponents of her case have been working to make the actual transcript of this statement available online. Tuesday’s decision is the first of several to be announced in the coming months.